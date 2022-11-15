Advanced search
    JAMF   US47074L1052

JAMF HOLDING CORP.

(JAMF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:04 2022-11-15 am EST
23.19 USD   +4.27%
09:34aJamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
GL
11/10Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on Jamf Holding to $29 From $33, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/10Moveworks' AI Platform Powers Jamf's New Standard for Hybrid Work Support
BU
Jamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

11/15/2022 | 09:34am EST
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:

  • RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, November 15th at 12:50pm Eastern Time.

A webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.jamf.com/.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 477 M - -
Net income 2022 -147 M - -
Net Debt 2022 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 700 M 2 700 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 212
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 22,24 $
Average target price 29,44 $
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dean J. Hager Chief Executive Officer
John Strosahl President & Chief Operating Officer
Ian Bradley Goodkind Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Fosnaugh Chairman
Jason Wudi Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMF HOLDING CORP.-41.49%2 700
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.95%211 730
SAP SE-15.36%121 937
SERVICENOW INC.-38.32%80 726
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.64%31 594
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-20.56%19 086