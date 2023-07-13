Acquisition will help Jamf expand its partnerships with managed service provider partners through dataJAR’s proprietary technology that makes it easier for organizations to harness the power of Jamf’s leading management and security platform

MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced it has acquired dataJAR, a U.K.-based leading managed services provider (“MSP") focused on providing powerful Apple and Jamf services for businesses and educational organizations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



dataJAR’s proprietary software provides a single pane of glass for Jamf MSP partners who assist in managing multiple organizations’ deployments, reducing support tickets, and allowing partners to more seamlessly manage devices. This acquisition will help Jamf partner more closely with its more than 600 MSP partners and expand the reach of its leading Apple-first and Apple-best management and security platform.

“Jamf’s acquisition of dataJAR confirms to anykey their determination to empower our MSP business,” said Tobias Linder, chief technology officer, anykey IT AG. “This will enable us to leverage enhanced capabilities and drive greater efficiency in our collaborative efforts to help people securely use Apple at work and school. We look forward to exploring the possibilities that this brings and delivering even more value to our mutual customers.”

In addition, there are many MSPs who have made and maintained their business by having a keener focus on Microsoft, and often don’t have the capacity to support Apple deeply or at all. With Apple growth on the rise, MSPs have been asking for a solution to help manage their customers’ Apple devices without diluting the intended and unparalleled Apple end user experience.

“We’re excited to welcome dataJAR to the Jamf family so we can empower our partners with this leading technology and help them better scale their own business with added Apple-focused workflows, expertise, and support,” said Dean Hager, Jamf CEO. “We believe dataJAR’s mission to make powerful technology simple is perfectly complementary to our purpose of simplifying the way works gets done. I’m excited to work together on bringing the power of Apple to even more partners, organizations, and workers.”

dataJAR: 10 years as the Apple service experts

Founded in 2013, dataJAR now manages more than 120,000 Apple devices from its more than 300 customers. dataJAR’s proprietary software provides a single pane of glass for partners who assist in managing technology and services for multiple organizations, streamlining workflows. Using dataJAR’s capabilities, partners can confidently begin to scale their support of Apple devices. dataJAR’s products include powerful functionality including:

Apple device management service – dataJAR supports customers with fully managed Apple device management as-a-service. With its team of Apple experts, dataJAR also offers professional services, technology assessments and Apple training.

– dataJAR supports customers with fully managed Apple device management as-a-service. With its team of Apple experts, dataJAR also offers professional services, technology assessments and Apple training. Apple-first endpoint security – dataJAR offers Mac security as-a-service integrated into datajar.mobi, its management platform, along with managed Jamf services.

– dataJAR offers Mac security as-a-service integrated into datajar.mobi, its management platform, along with managed Jamf services. Automated application packaging and deployment – Automated application packaging and deployment - dataJAR provides a multi-tenant service that integrates seamlessly with Jamf Pro to provide fully automated application packaging, deployment and updating capabilities for the management of macOS devices.

– Automated application packaging and deployment - dataJAR provides a multi-tenant service that integrates seamlessly with Jamf Pro to provide fully automated application packaging, deployment and updating capabilities for the management of macOS devices. Key integrations – dataJAR integrates with leading identity provider Okta so organizations can securely connect their employees with any enterprise application.

“Since 2013, dataJAR’s mission and core focus has been helping organizations succeed with Apple by combining the power of Jamf with the best skills and services,” said James Ridsdale, founder of dataJAR. “I couldn’t be more excited about the future unifying forces, to help more partners empower their customers with the best Apple device management and security.”

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Forward-looking statements

