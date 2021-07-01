Jamf : completes acquisition of Wandera Wandera furthers Jamf's leadership in Apple Enterprise Management (Form 8-K)

Jamf completes acquisition of Wandera

Wandera furthers Jamf's leadership in Apple Enterprise Management





MINNEAPOLIS -July 1, 2021 - Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Wandera, a leader in zero trust cloud security and access.





This acquisition uniquely positions Jamf to help IT and security teams confidently protect devices, data and applications while extending the intended Apple experience through the most robust and scalable Apple Enterprise Management platform in the market.





'I am very excited to bring Wandera's Apple-first and Apple-best unified cloud security capabilities into the Jamf platform,' said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. 'We believe the way Wandera has built their solutions provides a significant technical advantage to customers and a superior experience for their end users - directly lining up with our purpose of empowering people with technology that puts them first.'





Safely connect workers to the devices, applications and data they need to be productive in a modern world

Gone are the days where employees only connect to their work resources from within a traditional network perimeter. In this changing world, it is more important than ever for organizations to provide employees remote access to company resources while keeping the organization safe and secure. With Jamf and Wandera, organizations can ensure only the right users on compliant devices access authorized resources - simply empowering workers, no matter where they are.





Jamf and Wandera both integrate with cloud identity providers to ensure secure access to company resources. While Jamf currently allows users to leverage their single identity and biometrics to access their Mac and cloud applications, Wandera is a true zero trust network access solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. It ensures that after a user authenticates into their device, business connections are secured while enabling non-business applications to route directly to the Internet, preserving end-user privacy and optimizing network infrastructure. For IT, deploying servers, managing certificates, and configuring IP addresses are a thing of the past.





Protect users, devices and organizational data from malicious intent

Apple builds one of the strongest out-of-the-box secure platforms on the market. However, Apple is a growing platform target for determined attackers.













Jamf helps maintain Mac endpoint compliance, address antivirus needs by preventing macOS malware, as well as detect and remediate Mac-specific threats. Wandera protects iOS and Android endpoints from being compromised through threat detection and zero-day phishing prevention with a first-class app for notifications and remediation. Together, Jamf and Wandera are a complete purpose-built solution to protect Apple users from malicious intent - all while delivering the intended Apple end-user experience.





Ensuring all Apple devices are always 'fit for use' with automatic deployment, configuration, application management, policy enforcement and self-service

Device management requires more than just the basics. From zero-touch deployment to inventory and ongoing management, Jamf gives IT teams the ability drop-ship a device configured just for the individual.





Wandera offers a new level of management capability. It takes the notion of 'policies' even further. Organizations can enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content, while also managing data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting.





'Hybrid work is here to stay, and more and more organizations like mine are looking for technology partners that will allow us to secure company data while empowering on-the-go employees to be productive,' said Gary Owen, IT Manager, C-TEC. 'Wandera and Jamf aim to protect all aspects of this new hybrid work world - data, business apps, devices and networks. This acquisition will help me better deliver a more efficient and secure experience for C-TEC, without interrupting the team's productivity or compromising organizational security.'





The transaction was completed as expected during Jamf's third quarter 2021 and was subject to customary closing conditions, including required U.S. regulatory approvals.



