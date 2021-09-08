CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.31% to 20,741.79

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.31 percent to 20,741.79

* Leading the index were Jamieson Wellness Inc , up 4.3%, GFL Environmental Inc, up 2.9%, and Fortis Inc, higher by 2.4%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 8.6%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd, down 7.5%, and Capstone Mining Corp, lower by 6.6%.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 117 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 20 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 203.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bce Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Enbridge Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.15 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector slipped 0.67 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.52%, or $1.04, to $69.39 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.42%, or $1.02, to $72.71 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 19% for the year.

This summary was machine generated September 8 at 21:23.