  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Jamieson Wellness Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JWEL   CA4707481046

JAMIESON WELLNESS INC.

(JWEL)
  Report
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.31% to 20,741.79

09/08/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.31 percent to 20,741.79 

* Leading the index were Jamieson Wellness Inc , up 4.3%, GFL Environmental Inc, up 2.9%, and Fortis Inc, higher by 2.4%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 8.6%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd, down 7.5%, and Capstone Mining Corp, lower by 6.6%.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 117 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 20 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 203.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bce Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Enbridge Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.15 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector slipped 0.67 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.52%, or $1.04, to $69.39 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.42%, or $1.02, to $72.71 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 19% for the year.

This summary was machine generated September 8 at 21:23. 


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 443 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 153 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 1 433 M 1 129 M 1 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 891
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAMIESON WELLNESS INC.
Duration : Period :
Jamieson Wellness Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMIESON WELLNESS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 35,53 CAD
Average target price 42,08 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Pilato President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Snowden Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David M. Williams Chairman
John Doherty Chief Science & Innovation Officer
Regan Stewart Chief Operations & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMIESON WELLNESS INC.-1.66%1 134
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.12.67%7 070
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.11.51%5 658
BALCHEM CORPORATION20.47%4 493
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY10.81%3 328
MEDIFAST, INC.20.00%2 755