    JWEL   CA4707481046

JAMIESON WELLNESS INC.

(JWEL)
Jamieson Announces Amendment to Its Advance Notice By-Law Provision

05/07/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
TORONTO, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX: JWEL) today announced that its board of directors has approved an amendment to the advance notice provisions in the Company’s By-Law No. 2 to remove the ability for the Company to request certain additional disclosure to assess the eligibility of a proposed nominee to serve as an independent director. The amendment to By-Law No. 2 has been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. By-Law No. 2, as amended and restated, is subject to the approval of shareholders at Jamieson Wellness’ annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 27, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

Shareholders who have questions about the Meeting or need assistance with the completion and delivery of their proxy, can contact Jamieson Wellness’ proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1.877.452.7184, toll-free in Canada (+1.416.304.0211 for international calls) or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company’s heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets Smart Solutions, the #1 women's natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

Jamieson Wellness’ head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Investor and Media Contact Information:
Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
