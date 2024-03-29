Toronto, Ontario, March 28, 2024 - Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) announced today that the Company has filed its management information circular ("Circular") and related materials (together with the Circular, the "Meeting Materials") for the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Jamieson Wellness to be held on May 23, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) virtually via live audio webcast at https://meetnow.global/M99ZJY4 (the "Meeting").

The Meeting Materials have been filed under Jamieson's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and are also available on the Company's website at www.jamiesonwellness.com.

The Meeting Materials are being mailed to Shareholders to provide information about the business to be conducted at the Meeting, detailed instructions about how to vote shares and how to attend and participate at the Meeting. The Company encourages Shareholders to review the Meeting Materials before voting their shares.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact Information:

Jamieson Wellness Ruth Winker

416-960-0052

rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

Source: Jamieson Wellness Inc.