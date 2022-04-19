Log in
    JWEL   CA4707481046

JAMIESON WELLNESS INC.

(JWEL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/19 04:00:00 pm EDT
35.12 CAD   +1.36%
04:06pJamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
03/30JAMIESON WELLNESS : Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/29Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

04/19/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2022 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-866-575-6539 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-794-2551 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 4741373 and it will be available until Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542384&tp_key=ff0ec5572d. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.


© Business Wire 2022
