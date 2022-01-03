Jammin Java : Supplemental Information

Jammin Java Corp.
4230 So. MacDill Ave.
Suite 203
Tampa, FL 33611
January 3, 2022
Supplemental Information Disclosure
On December 29, 2021, the Company increased its authorized capital stock to 20,000,000,000, consisting of 19,999,999,900 shares of common stock and 100 shares of preferred stock.
Disclaimer
Jammin Java Corp. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:58:01 UTC.