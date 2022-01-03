Log in
    JAMN   US4707511089

JAMMIN JAVA CORP.

(JAMN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 01/03 02:57:49 pm
0.0006 USD   +20.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammin Java : Supplemental Information

01/03/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Jammin Java Corp.

4230 So. MacDill Ave.

Suite 203

Tampa, FL 33611

January 3, 2022

Supplemental Information Disclosure

On December 29, 2021, the Company increased its authorized capital stock to 20,000,000,000, consisting of 19,999,999,900 shares of common stock and 100 shares of preferred stock.

Disclaimer

Jammin Java Corp. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
