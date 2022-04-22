Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JDMT   PK0006001017

JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

(JDMT)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-20
55.50 PKR    0.00%
12:58aJANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS : Appointment of Director
PU
12:39aJANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS : Appointment of Chairman
PU
03/17JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS : Issuance and delivery of shares after merger
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Janana De Malucho Textile Mills : Appointment of Chairman

04/22/2022 | 12:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6,.v9tTrl-'!gt,

Ianana De Malucho"Textile Mills Ltd.

SHARES DEPARTMENT

HABIBABAD KOHAT

Ref . No.J M/Secy/22l543 The Generol Monoger,

Doted: Aoril21,2022

Pokiston Stock Exchonge Limited, Stock Exchonge Building,

Stock Exchonge Rood, KARACHI

Subject: APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN

Deor Sir,

We wish to inform you thot the Boord of Directors (BOD) of Jonono De Mqlucho Textile Mills td. (the Compony) in their meeting held on 2lst April, 2022 hove oppointed Mr. Ahmod Kuli Khon Khottok os Choirmon of the BOD of the Compony with effect from 2l st April 2022, until completion of the term of the existing BOD in order to fill ihe cosuql voconcy of the Choirmon of the BOD which occurred due to the sod demise of the Compony's Director & Choirmon Mr. Rozo Kuli Khon Khottok on lSth Morch 2022.

You moy pleose inform the members of the Exchonge occordingly.

king You,

Yours hfully,

Texlile Mills Limited

.:f{,

i(6.F{,1:I.

Compony

:-.--'

CC:Director/ HOD Surveillonce, Supervision qnd Enforcement Deportment Securities ond Exchonge Commission of Pokiston

NIC Building,

Jinnoh Avenue, Blue Areo lslomobod

Disclaimer

Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
12:58aJANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS : Appointment of Director
PU
12:39aJANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS : Appointment of Chairman
PU
03/17JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS : Issuance and delivery of shares after merger
PU
2021Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2021Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2021Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
2020Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2020Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Updates on Its Operations
CI
2020Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Replaces Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak with Raza Kuli..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 610 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net income 2021 273 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
Net Debt 2021 702 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 266 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 512
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ali Khuli Khan Khattak Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amin-ur Rasheed CFO, Senior GM-Finance & Corporate Affairs
Shahnaz Sajjad Ahmad Non-Executive Director
Gohar Ayub Khan Non-Executive Director
Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED-22.95%1
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-2.12%2 912
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-50.41%2 058
TEIJIN LIMITED-4.17%2 038
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-13.93%1 816
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION-17.47%1 469