Janana De Malucho Textile Mills : Appointment of Chairman

Ianana De Malucho"Textile Mills Ltd.
SHARES DEPARTMENT
HABIBABAD KOHAT
Ref . No.J M/Secy/22l543 The Generol Monoger,
Doted: Aoril21,2022
Pokiston Stock Exchonge Limited, Stock Exchonge Building,
Stock Exchonge Rood, KARACHI
Subject: APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN
Deor Sir,
We wish to inform you thot the Boord of Directors (BOD) of Jonono De Mqlucho Textile Mills td. (the Compony) in their meeting held on 2lst April, 2022 hove oppointed Mr. Ahmod Kuli Khon Khottok os Choirmon of the BOD of the Compony with effect from 2l st April 2022, until completion of the term of the existing BOD in order to fill ihe cosuql voconcy of the Choirmon of the BOD which occurred due to the sod demise of the Compony's Director & Choirmon Mr. Rozo Kuli Khon Khottok on lSth Morch 2022.
You moy pleose inform the members of the Exchonge occordingly.
king You,
Yours hfully,
Texlile Mills Limited
Compony
CC:Director/ HOD Surveillonce, Supervision qnd Enforcement Deportment Securities ond Exchonge Commission of Pokiston
NIC Building,
Jinnoh Avenue, Blue Areo lslomobod
