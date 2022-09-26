Advanced search
    JDMT   PK0006001017

JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

(JDMT)
2022-09-22
47.10 PKR   -7.48%
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills : Notice of Annual General Meeting

09/26/2022
Website:

www.jdm.com.pk

Phones

0922-862161

Email:

janana@brain.net.pk

0922-862163

Fax

0922-510474

0922-862026

JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

Habibabad, Kohat (KPK) Pakistan

FORM-17

Ref. No.JM/Secy/22/049

Dated:

September 26, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Dear Sir,

Enclosed please find a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on October 17, 2022 at 12: 15 P .M. for circulation amongst the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange. The aforementioned notice has also been published in "the Nation (English)" and "Nawa-E-Waqt (Urdu)", newspapers on September 26, 2022.

Yours sincerely,

Encl: As Above)

KARACHI OFFICE:

Ghandhara House,

LAHORE OFFICE:

PESHAWAR OFFICE:

109/2 Clifton

2nd Floor,

Dean's Trade Centre, T.F.Nos. 145

P.O. Box 632Karachi - 74200

GardeeTrustBuilding

3rd Floor, Opp: State Bank of

Fax : (021)35870136, 35830258

Napier Road, Lahore

Pakistan, Saddar Road,

Tel: (021)35830251-57& 35860344

Fax:(042)37356278

Peshawar Cantt.

Tel: (042)37231691, 37232691

Fax& Tel:(091)5272001

Disclaimer

Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 09:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
05:25aJANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/22JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS : Financial Results for the year ended 30 June, 2022
PU
04/22JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS : Appointment of Director
PU
04/22JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS : Appointment of Chairman
PU
04/22Janana-de-Malucho Textile Mills Limited Announces Chairman Changes
CI
04/22Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
03/17JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS : Issuance and delivery of shares after merger
PU
2021Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2021Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2021Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
Financials ()
Sales 2021 5 610 M - -
Net income 2021 273 M - -
Net Debt 2021 702 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 225 M 0,94 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 512
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ali Khuli Khan Khattak Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amin-ur Rasheed CFO, Senior GM-Finance & Corporate Affairs
Shahnaz Sajjad Ahmad Non-Executive Director
Gohar Ayub Khan Non-Executive Director
Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED-34.61%1
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-16.10%2 365
TRIDENT LIMITED-29.43%2 319
TEIJIN LIMITED3.25%1 960
ZHE JIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-31.92%1 245
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-38.59%1 153