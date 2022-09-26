Janana De Malucho Textile Mills : Notice of Annual General Meeting

|
Website:
|
www.jdm.com.pk
|
|
Phones
|
0922-862161
|
Email:
|
janana@brain.net.pk
|
|
0922-862163
|
Fax
|
0922-510474
|
|
|
|
0922-862026
JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
Habibabad, Kohat (KPK) Pakistan
|
|
|
|
|
FORM-17
|
Ref. No.JM/Secy/22/049
|
Dated:
|
September 26, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The General Manager
|
|
|
|
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
|
|
|
|
Stock Exchange Building
|
|
|
|
Stock Exchange Road
|
|
|
|
Karachi.
|
|
|
|
Subject: Notice of Annual General Meeting
|
|
|
|
Dear Sir,
|
|
|
Enclosed please find a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on October 17, 2022 at 12: 15 P .M. for circulation amongst the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange. The aforementioned notice has also been published in "the Nation (English)" and "Nawa-E-Waqt (Urdu)", newspapers on September 26, 2022.
Yours sincerely,
Encl: As Above)
|
KARACHI OFFICE:
|
|
|
Ghandhara House,
|
LAHORE OFFICE:
|
PESHAWAR OFFICE:
|
109/2 Clifton
|
2nd Floor,
|
Dean's Trade Centre, T.F.Nos. 145
|
P.O. Box 632Karachi - 74200
|
GardeeTrustBuilding
|
3rd Floor, Opp: State Bank of
|
Fax : (021)35870136, 35830258
|
Napier Road, Lahore
|
Pakistan, Saddar Road,
|
Tel: (021)35830251-57& 35860344
|
Fax:(042)37356278
|
Peshawar Cantt.
|
|
Tel: (042)37231691, 37232691
|
Fax& Tel:(091)5272001
Disclaimer
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 09:24:07 UTC.