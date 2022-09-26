Janana De Malucho Textile Mills : Notice of Annual General Meeting

Website: www.jdm.com.pk Phones 0922-862161 Email: janana@brain.net.pk 0922-862163 Fax 0922-510474 0922-862026

JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

Habibabad, Kohat (KPK) Pakistan

FORM-17 Ref. No.JM/Secy/22/049 Dated: September 26, 2022 The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi. Subject: Notice of Annual General Meeting Dear Sir,

Enclosed please find a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on October 17, 2022 at 12: 15 P .M. for circulation amongst the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange. The aforementioned notice has also been published in "the Nation (English)" and "Nawa-E-Waqt (Urdu)", newspapers on September 26, 2022.

Yours sincerely,

Encl: As Above)