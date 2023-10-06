u-!:4-"-1)1 � ;1 t.: � .>-!

JANANA DE MALUCHO TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

SHARES DEPARTMENT

HABIBABAD, KOHAT

Dated: October 06. 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: PUBLICATION OF POSTAL BALLOT PAPER & PROVISION OF

ELECTRONIC VOTING

Dear Sir,

In continuation of Notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, published on October 2, 2023, AGM scheduled to be held on Monday, October 23, 2023 at 11:45 A.M., we are please to enclosed herewith a copy ofthe Ballot Paper published on October 06, 2023, in Two Newspapers namely "Daily The Nation, Karachi (English)" and "Roznama Naw-i- Waqt, Karachi (Urdu)", and uploaded the same on Company's website as required under Regulation 8 ofthe Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018.

Furthermore, in compliance with Regulation 4 of the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018, the electronic voting facility shall also be available to eligible members of the Company in accordance with applicable Law,

The procedure of E-Voting and Postal Ballot Voting has been described in detail, in the notice ofAGM published on October 02, 2023.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders ofthe Exchange accordingly

