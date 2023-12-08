Janel Corporation reported earnings results for the full year ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 186.45 million compared to USD 316.86 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.723 million compared to net loss of USD 2.54 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.37 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 3.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.36 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 3.03 a year ago.