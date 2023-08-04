Janel Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023

Janel Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 42.56 million compared to USD 78.98 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.43 million compared to net income of USD 2.16 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.42 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 1.97 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.42 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 1.87 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 144.98 million compared to USD 243.15 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.148 million compared to USD 5.06 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.05 compared to USD 4.56 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.05 compared to USD 4.31 a year ago.