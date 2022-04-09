Janfusun Fancyworld : Announcement on the use of the company's bank financing quota in March 2022 and cash receipts, payments and capital allocation for the next three months.

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/09
2.Company name:JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD CORP.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NOne
5.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian
NO.1090200305 dated Mar 6th,2020
6.Countermeasures:
1.Bank financing limit and usage (unit:NT$,000)
Bank financing quota usage
(Used quota)
2022/03 NT1,168,000 NT1,168,000
2.Cash receipts and payments and capital allocation
in the next three months:(unit:NT$,000)
item/month 2022/04 2022/05 2022/06
Beginning balance 68,165 42,321 35,942
Cash generated 40,000 35,000 35,000
Cash used 59,767 56,777 49,213
Estimated fund gap
before financing 48,398 20,544 21,729
Loans from
financial institutions -3,077 18,398 793
Borrowings from
related parties -3,000 -3,000 -3,000
Ending balance 42,321 35,942 19,522
3.Borrowings related parties loan:
The balance at the end of March 2022was 591,350 thousand NTD(Yuan).
The highest balance in the last 1 year is 614,350 thousand NTD(Yuan).
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NOne