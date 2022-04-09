Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Janfusun Fancyworld Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5701   TW0005701007

JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD CORP.

(5701)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-07
3.020 TWD    0.00%
03/29JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD : Announcement of the current ratio,quick ratio and debt ratio for the 2022 February unaudited consolidated financial statements
PU
03/28Janfusun Fancyworld Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/22JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD : Change to the Corporate Governance Director of the Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Janfusun Fancyworld : Announcement on the use of the company's bank financing quota in March 2022 and cash receipts, payments and capital allocation for the next three months.

04/09/2022 | 05:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD CORP
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/09 Time of announcement 17:47:21
Subject 
 Announcement on the use of the company's bank financing
quota in March 2022 and cash receipts, payments
and capital allocation for the next three months.
Date of events 2022/04/09 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/09
2.Company name:JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD CORP.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NOne
5.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian
NO.1090200305 dated Mar 6th,2020
6.Countermeasures:
1.Bank financing limit and usage (unit:NT$,000)
    Bank financing quota             usage
                                  (Used quota)
2022/03   NT1,168,000              NT1,168,000
2.Cash receipts and payments and capital allocation
in the next three months:(unit:NT$,000)
item/month               2022/04          2022/05         2022/06
………………………………………………………………………………………
Beginning balance         68,165           42,321          35,942
Cash generated            40,000           35,000          35,000
Cash used                 59,767           56,777          49,213
Estimated fund gap
before financing          48,398           20,544          21,729
Loans from
financial institutions    -3,077           18,398             793
Borrowings from
related parties           -3,000           -3,000          -3,000
Ending balance            42,321           35,942          19,522
=================================================================
3.Borrowings related parties loan:
The balance at the end of March 2022was 591,350 thousand NTD(Yuan).
The highest balance in the last 1 year is 614,350 thousand NTD(Yuan).
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NOne

Disclaimer

Janfusun Fancyworld Corp. published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 09:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD CORP.
03/29JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD : Announcement of the current ratio,quick ratio and debt ratio for the..
PU
03/28Janfusun Fancyworld Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/22JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD : Change to the Corporate Governance Director of the Company
PU
03/22Janfusun Fancyworld Corp. Announces the Change of Corporate Governance Director
CI
03/22JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD : Announcement on the Convening of the Company's 2022 Annual General M..
PU
03/22JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD : Announces the consolidated financial statements for 2021 approved by..
PU
03/10JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD : Announcement on the use of the company's bank financing quota in Feb..
PU
02/25JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD : Announcement of the current ratio,quick ratio and debt ratio for the..
PU
02/10JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD : Announcement on the use of the company's bank financing quota in Jan..
PU
01/27JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD : Announcement of the current ratio,quick ratio and debt ratio for the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 460 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net income 2020 -137 M -4,73 M -4,73 M
Net Debt 2020 1 633 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 896 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,06x
EV / Sales 2020 5,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Janfusun Fancyworld Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jui Tang Wang General Manager & Spokesman
Feng Mei Huang Lin Head-Finance
Yi Hsien Yu Chairman
Chi Hsiung Liu Independent Director
Ching Miao Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD CORP.-2.89%31
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.16.19%59 595
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-0.23%4 761
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-8.76%3 336
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.4.57%2 977
ROUND ONE CORPORATION1.98%1 072