Janfusun Fancyworld : Announcement on the use of the company's bank financing quota in March 2022 and cash receipts, payments and capital allocation for the next three months.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/09 2.Company name:JANFUSUN FANCYWORLD CORP. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):The company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NOne 5.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian NO.1090200305 dated Mar 6th,2020 6.Countermeasures: 1.Bank financing limit and usage (unit:NT$,000) Bank financing quota usage (Used quota) 2022/03 NT1,168,000 NT1,168,000 2.Cash receipts and payments and capital allocation in the next three months:(unit:NT$,000) item/month 2022/04 2022/05 2022/06 ……………………………………………………………………………………… Beginning balance 68,165 42,321 35,942 Cash generated 40,000 35,000 35,000 Cash used 59,767 56,777 49,213 Estimated fund gap before financing 48,398 20,544 21,729 Loans from financial institutions -3,077 18,398 793 Borrowings from related parties -3,000 -3,000 -3,000 Ending balance 42,321 35,942 19,522 ================================================================= 3.Borrowings related parties loan: The balance at the end of March 2022was 591,350 thousand NTD(Yuan). The highest balance in the last 1 year is 614,350 thousand NTD(Yuan). 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NOne