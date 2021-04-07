Log in
Jangada Mines Plc    JAN   GB00BZ11WQ61

JANGADA MINES PLC

(JAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/07 03:19:50 am
7.79 GBX   +1.83%
03:08aJANGADA MINES  : Additional Drilling Results at Vanadium Project
PU
03/29JANGADA MINES  : Annual Results for the 18 Months Ended 31 Dec 2020
PU
03/24JANGADA MINES  : ValOre Announcement
PU
Jangada Mines : Additional Drilling Results at Vanadium Project

04/07/2021 | 03:08am EDT
RNS Number : 6430U

Jangada Mines PLC

07 April 2021

Jangada Mines plc / EPIC: JAN.L / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining

7 April 2021

Jangada Mines plc

Additional Drilling Results at Pitombeiras Vanadium Project

Jangada Mines plc ('Jangada' or 'the Company'), a natural resources company, is pleased to announce two additional drill results of the second phase drilling programme at its 100% owned Pitombeiras Vanadium Project ('Pitombeiras Project' or 'the Project') located in Ceará State, Brazil. The 2,000-metre diamond drilling ('DD') programme, which commenced in October 2020, continues to evaluate the structural corridor associated with the known vanadium titanomagnetite ('VTM') mineralisation, including the Pitombeiras North, Pitombeiras South and Goela deposits.

Highlights:

  • 19 drill holes completed to date for a total of 1,245.90 linear metres.
  • 14 holes intersected VTM mineralisation, and 12 holes' results have been received from laboratory.
  • Results recently received indicate that the VTM mineralisation on the Southern portion of deposit area remains open for resources expansion:
    o 22.22 metres from surface at 0.62% vanadium pentoxide ('V2O5'), 12.07% titanium dioxide ('TiO2') and 58.97% ferric oxide ('Fe2O3'), including 4.40 metres at 0.78% V 2O5, 14.40% TiO2 and 68.29% Fe2O3
    o 4.58 metres at 0.39% V2O5, 7.84% TiO2 and 39.06% Fe2O3
  • Advancing other workstreams including metallurgical testworks, petrographic and mineralogical studies, and a detailed topographic drone survey - an environmental baseline study is on course to start early this month.

Brian McMaster, Executive Chairman of Jangada, said: "The drill results continue to provide us with valuable information about the Pitombeiras North deposit, underpinning grade and length consistencies and demonstrating footprint extensions beyond the known resource area. The Pitombeiras North deposit continues to be opened at its south-eastern,south-western, and north-north-eastern portions, reinforcing our conﬁdence on the increase of the existing mineral resources, which will further strengthen the economics of the PEA. Likewise, Jangada continues to further advance key project development initiatives, which are all part of our plans to become a producer of Ferrovanadium concentrate in 2022.''

Further Information:

The Company is focused on developing the Pitombeiras Vanadium Project towards commencing production, subject to sourcing the necessary construction ﬁnancing, in 2022. Accordingly, work is ongoing to strengthen the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') announced on 16 February 2021 , which conﬁrmed that Pitombeiras has robust economics and excellent potential to become a proﬁtable producer of Ferrovanadium concentrate (62%/65% Fe, plus V 2O5 credit). The revised PEA is

expected to be completed in Q2 2021 and will incorporate the results of the current ongoing drilling programme, which is focused on expanding the Project's mineral resource base, as well as the results from metallurgical testing.

In total, 19 drillholes have been completed to date for a total of 1,245.90 linear metres, or about 62% of the ongoing 2,000- metres programme, all located on the Pitombeiras North target. The Company received positive assay results from an additional two drillholes, which returned intercepts of 22.22 metres at 0.62% V2O5, 12.07% TiO2 and 58.97% Fe 2O3, including 4.40 metres

at 0.78% V2O5, 14.40% TiO2 and 68.29% Fe 2O3 on drillhole DD21PI43; 4.58 metres at 0.39% V2O5, 7.84% TiO2 and 39.06% Fe2O3 on drillhole DD21PI42.

The drill results demonstrate the continuity of the VTM mineralisation at the South-eastern portion of the Pitombeiras North target, which remains open as such as the south-western and north-north-eastern extensions beyond the resource area. An additional three drillholes are planned to continually test the lateral extensions of the Pitombeiras North deposit, before moving to the Goela target.

In addition to the drilling programme, Jangada has been advancing in a number of fronts of project development, including the collection of volumetric samples, which have been sent for metallurgical testworks, including dry and humid routes. Jangada is also undertaking petrographic and mineralogical studies along with a detailed topographic drone survey, which has been carried out to support the mine planning and layout. An environmental baseline study is on course to start early in April.

Table 1: Recent drill intersection

E.O.H. *

FROM

TO

LENGTH

GRADES***

HOLE_ID

V2O5

TiO2

Fe2O3 (%)

(m)

(m)

(m)

** (m)

(%)

(%)

7.00

12.75

5.75

0.26

5.23

29.45

DD21PI42

48.00

16.65

21.23

4.58

0.39

7.84

39.06

25.31

38.36

13.05

0.25

6.18

30.52

DD21PI43

40.65

0.00

22.22

22.22

0.62

12.07

58.97

(including)

0.90

5.30

4.40

0.78

14.40

68.29

27.64

35.54

7.90

0.24

6.10

29.51

Notes:

(*) E.O.H means "End of hole"

  1. length do not represent the true widths (***) V2O5, TiO2 and Fe2O3 grades are uncut

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document with pictures included: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6430U_1-2021-4-7.pdf

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

All drill core samples have been prepared and analysed by SGS-Geosol Laboratórios Ltda ('SGS-Geosol') based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. SGS-Geosol is ISO14001:2004 and ISO 9001:2008 accredited and is independent of Jangada. The samples were analysed by fusion with lithium tetraborate-XRF for Al2O3, CaO, Co, Fe 2O3, K2O, MgO, MnO, Na2O, P2O5, SiO2, TiO2, V2O5 and retained

moisture (LOI) by multi-temperature.

QA/QC procedures include the submission by Jangada of systematic duplicates, blanks and standard samples within every sample batch submitted to the laboratory. In addition, SGS-Geosol inserts its own standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. The results from these control samples indicate acceptable consistency of analysis.

Qualified Person Review

The technical information in this announcement has been reviewed by Mr. Paulo Ilidio de Brito , who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG #5173) and a member of AusIMM - The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM #223453). Mr. Brito is a professional senior geologist with +35 years of experience in the mining industry, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as deﬁned in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Mr. Brito also meets the requirements of a qualified person under the AIM Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies. Mr. Brito has no economic, financial or pecuniary interest in the Company, and he consents to the inclusion in this document of the matters based on his technical information in the form and context in which it appears.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.jangadamines.comor contact:

Jangada Mines plc

Brian McMaster (Chairman)

Tel: +44

(0) 20 7317 6629

S t r a n d Hanson

James Spinney

Tel: +44

(0)20 7409 3494

Limited

Ritchie Balmer

(Nominated &

Georgia Langoulant

Financial Adviser)

Brandon Hill Capital

Jonathan Evans

Tel: +44

(0)20 3463 5000

(Broker)

Oliver Stansfield

St Brides Partners

Isabel de Salis

info@stbridespartners.co.uk

Ltd

Charlie Hollinshead

(Financial PR)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

END

Disclaimer

Jangada Mines PLC published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 07:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
