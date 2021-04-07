Jangada Mines : Additional Drilling Results at Vanadium Project

RNS Number : 6430U

7 April 2021

Jangada Mines plc

Additional Drilling Results at Pitombeiras Vanadium Project

Jangada Mines plc ('Jangada' or 'the Company'), a natural resources company, is pleased to announce two additional drill results of the second phase drilling programme at its 100% owned Pitombeiras Vanadium Project ('Pitombeiras Project' or 'the Project') located in Ceará State, Brazil. The 2,000-metre diamond drilling ('DD') programme, which commenced in October 2020, continues to evaluate the structural corridor associated with the known vanadium titanomagnetite ('VTM') mineralisation, including the Pitombeiras North, Pitombeiras South and Goela deposits.

Highlights:

19 drill holes completed to date for a total of 1,245.90 linear metres.

14 holes intersected VTM mineralisation, and 12 holes' results have been received from laboratory.

Results recently received indicate that the VTM mineralisation on the Southern portion of deposit area remains open for resources expansion:

o 22.22 metres from surface at 0.62% vanadium pentoxide ('V 2 O 5 '), 12.07% titanium dioxide ('TiO 2 ') and 58.97% ferric oxide ('Fe 2 O 3 '), including 4.40 metres at 0.78% V 2 O 5 , 14.40% TiO 2 and 68.29% Fe 2 O 3

o 4.58 metres at 0.39% V 2 O 5 , 7.84% TiO 2 and 39.06% Fe 2 O 3

Advancing other workstreams including metallurgical testworks, petrographic and mineralogical studies, and a detailed topographic drone survey - an environmental baseline study is on course to start early this month.

Brian McMaster, Executive Chairman of Jangada, said: "The drill results continue to provide us with valuable information about the Pitombeiras North deposit, underpinning grade and length consistencies and demonstrating footprint extensions beyond the known resource area. The Pitombeiras North deposit continues to be opened at its south-eastern,south-western, and north-north-eastern portions, reinforcing our conﬁdence on the increase of the existing mineral resources, which will further strengthen the economics of the PEA. Likewise, Jangada continues to further advance key project development initiatives, which are all part of our plans to become a producer of Ferrovanadium concentrate in 2022.''

Further Information:

The Company is focused on developing the Pitombeiras Vanadium Project towards commencing production, subject to sourcing the necessary construction ﬁnancing, in 2022. Accordingly, work is ongoing to strengthen the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') announced on 16 February 2021 , which conﬁrmed that Pitombeiras has robust economics and excellent potential to become a proﬁtable producer of Ferrovanadium concentrate (62%/65% Fe, plus V 2O5 credit). The revised PEA is

expected to be completed in Q2 2021 and will incorporate the results of the current ongoing drilling programme, which is focused on expanding the Project's mineral resource base, as well as the results from metallurgical testing.

In total, 19 drillholes have been completed to date for a total of 1,245.90 linear metres, or about 62% of the ongoing 2,000- metres programme, all located on the Pitombeiras North target. The Company received positive assay results from an additional two drillholes, which returned intercepts of 22.22 metres at 0.62% V2O5, 12.07% TiO2 and 58.97% Fe 2O3, including 4.40 metres

at 0.78% V2O5, 14.40% TiO2 and 68.29% Fe 2O3 on drillhole DD21PI43; 4.58 metres at 0.39% V2O5, 7.84% TiO2 and 39.06% Fe2O3 on drillhole DD21PI42.

The drill results demonstrate the continuity of the VTM mineralisation at the South-eastern portion of the Pitombeiras North target, which remains open as such as the south-western and north-north-eastern extensions beyond the resource area. An additional three drillholes are planned to continually test the lateral extensions of the Pitombeiras North deposit, before moving to the Goela target.

In addition to the drilling programme, Jangada has been advancing in a number of fronts of project development, including the collection of volumetric samples, which have been sent for metallurgical testworks, including dry and humid routes. Jangada is also undertaking petrographic and mineralogical studies along with a detailed topographic drone survey, which has been carried out to support the mine planning and layout. An environmental baseline study is on course to start early in April.

Table 1: Recent drill intersection