Jangada Mines : Annual Results for the 18 Months Ended 31 Dec 2020

Jangada Mines plc / EPIC: JAN.L / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining 29 March 2021 Jangada Mines plc Annual Results for the 18 Months Ended 31 December 2020 Jangada Mines plc ('Jangada' or 'the Company'), a natural resources company, is pleased to announce its audited ﬁnancial results for the 18-month period ended 31 December 2020. The Company is today posting its Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM to Shareholders, which will also shortly be available on the Company's website. REVIEW OF THE BUSINESS Pitombeiras Vanadium Project During the period under review, the Company continued to develop its 100% owned Pitombeiras Vanadium Project ('Pitombeiras' or 'the Project'), located in the state of Ceará, Brazil and I am pleased to confirm that we have made great progress in this regard. Consistent vanadium-titanium-iron grades and widths conﬁrmed; new drilling targets delineated; an initial National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') compliant resource estimate of 5.70Mt released; and post period end, a Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') deﬁning robust economics and remarkable potential for further growth delivered. We are rapidly ticking boxes as we look to fast-track the excitingPitombeiras Vanadium Project ('Pitombeiras' or 'the Project') in Brazil to production, realise its potential and, in the process, generate value for all our shareholders. The 18-month period under review saw us embark on a plethora of activity at Pitombeiras including drilling programmes, metallurgical tests, and airborne magnetic surveys to delineate vanadium titanomagnetite ('VTM') drilling targets. The positive data generated from these activities enabled us to report an initial National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') compliant resource estimate for the Project mid 2020: · Total Resource estimate of 5.70Mt at an average grade of 0.51% vanadium pentoxide (V' 2O5'), 10.09% titanium dioxide ('TiO2') and 50.42% of ferric oxide ('Fe2O3') for a contained resource of 28,990 tonnes V2O5

· Indicated Resource estimate of 1.47Mt at an average grade of 0.50%V2O5, 9.85 % TiO2 and 49.78% of Fe2O3 for a contained resource of 7,297 tonnes V2O5

· Inferred Resource estimate of4.23Mt at an average of 0.51% V2O5, 10.17% TiO2 and 50.64% of Fe2O3for a contained resource of 21,693 tonnes V2O5 Post period end, using this estimate, we were delighted to deliver an initial PEA that conﬁrmed our own conﬁdence in the economic viability of the Project and its excellent potential to become a profitable producer of Ferro-Vanadium concentrate (62%/65% iron ('Fe'), plus V2O5 credit). The PEA, prepared by GE21 Consultoria Mineral ('GE21') and compliant with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101'), projected a $9.5m initial capital cost and post-tax payback period of 3 months. It also reported an estimated post-tax NPV (at a 8% discount rate) and IRR of $106.5 million and 317.8%, respectively. Notably, the PEA suggests a simple processing route providing opportunity to a fast-track approach to production and cash ﬂow. Furthermore, the total resource considered in the PEA is based on just two out of 20 known targets selected based on a ground magnetic survey. ValOre Metals Corp Our investment in ValOre Metals Corp (TSX-V:VO) ('ValOre')has yielded positive results. As previously advised, in August 2019, we divested our 100% interest in our former subsidiary, Pedra Branca Brasil Mineracao Ltda, the entity that held the advanced palladium, platinum, and nickel project, the Pedra Branca Project in Brazil ('Pedra Branca'), to ValOre whilst retaining a strategic upside exposure through a signiﬁcant shareholding in ValOre. The consideration received on the divestment was CAD$3,000,000 alongside the issue of 25,000,000 ValOre common shares to Jangada (of which 22,000,000 shares were received on completion and 3,000,000 deferred consideration shares over 3 years). The divestment resulted in a reported profit on disposal of $6.2 million for the reporting period. During the period, we have sold down part of the investment in ValOre to support the Company's working capital requirements, allowing us to substantially progress the development of Pitombeiras, including the PEA and identification of the JORC resource. At the end of the reporting period, the Company had a 17.23% interest in ValOre's share capital. AsBrian McMaster and Luiz Azevedo are both on the board of directors of ValOre, it is considered an associate for the purposes of preparing these financial statements. ValOre continues to generate notable results from Pedra Branca. With a reported maiden NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource of 1,067,000 ounces PGE+Au at an average grade of 1.22 g/t PGE+Au, ValOre's focus in 2020 was to increase the resource and undertake discovery drilling. To this end, a 6,000 metre two phase diamond drill programme was undertaken with the bulk aimed at expanding speciﬁc zones, which form part of the inferred resource, namely Trapia (Trapia 1 and Trapia 2) and Santo Amaro. Results reported so far indicate that the "ore body thickens at depth and that mineralisation remains open in all directions". Furthermore, work related to mineralogy, processing and metallurgy has provided very positive initial results and some additional options which warrant immediate follow up. We are expecting continued newsﬂow throughout the year as ValOre continues with a property-wide exploration programme at Pedra Branca. Fodere Titanium Limited By channelling capital in a responsible way towards companies that innovate and address global challenges to create a more sustainable world, investing can make a diﬀerence. With this in mind, the decision was made to take a 3.6% interest in Fodere Titanium Limited ('Fodere'), a company that is making great strides towards commercialising the production of titanium dioxide and vanadium from waste materials. Fodere is rapidly advancing the commercialisation ofits environmentally sustainable and highly innovative technology to extract high value metals from the titanium, vanadium, iron, and steel industries. Fodere is currently in discussion with industrial oﬀtakers as it moves toward building an initial plant to commence production. One of the Company's Non-Executive Directors, Nick von Schirnding, is Chairman of Fodere. COVID-19 The directors note that COVID-19 has had a signiﬁcant negative impact on the global economy during 2020 with disruption felt globally. The Group has thankfully seen its inherent value signiﬁcantly increase from its value in 2019 because of our successful exploration programme and project development initiatives. On a wider level COVID-19 has highlighted to the world the importance of sustainability across every aspect of life. With a portfolio of assets and investments that support the drive towards greater sustainability, Jangada is well placed to contribute to the world's needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. Financial Results The progress during the ﬁnancial year of advancing the Pitombeiras project resulted in the Group incurring an operating Loss from Continuing Operations of $1.6 million (2019: $1.6 million). As stated above, the reported proﬁt on the disposal of the Pedra Branca project was $6.2 million (2019: loss of $0.09 million). Overall and pleasingly, the reported Total Comprehensive Proﬁt attributable to the Group for the 18-month reporting period was $3.9 million (2019: loss of $1.7 million). B K McMaster Director CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE 18 MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 18 Months Period 12 Months ended Year 31 ended December 30 June 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Other Income Profit on disposal of investment 29 - Administration expenses (1,580) (1,590) Operating loss from continuing operations (1,551) (1,590) Finance expense 7 (3) (4) Share of loss from associates 14 (714) Loss before tax (2,268) (1,594) Tax expense 8 - - Loss from continuing operations (2,268) (1,594) Discontinued operation Profit / (Loss) from discontinued operation 6 6,190 (88) Financial profit / (loss) for the year 3,922 (1,682) Other comprehensive income: Items that will or may be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value differences arising from OCI in associates 38 - Currency translation differences arising on translation of (18) 3 foreign operations Total comprehensive profit / (loss) attributable to 3,942 (1,679) owners of the parent Earnings / (Loss) per share from loss from continuing operations attributable to the ordinary Cents Cents equity holders of the Company during the period 9 (0.94) (0.71) 9 (0.94) (0.71) Cents Cents 9 1.63 (0.75) 9 1.63 (0.75) Page 2 of 17 - - Basic (cents) Diluted (cents) Earnings / (Loss) per share attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company during the period - -Basic (cents) Diluted (cents) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020 As at 31 As at December 30 June 2020 2019 Assets $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 12 550 41 Property, plant and equipment 1 - Investments 13 600 - Investments in associates 14 2,194 - 3,345 41 Current assets Other receivables 15 554 15 Cash and cash equivalents 513 117 Assets held for sale - 782 1,067 914 Total assets 4,412 955 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 36 41 Loans and borrowings 16 - 62 Accruals and other payables 17 93 698 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale - 22 Total liabilities 129 823 Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 18 126 123 Share premium 18 4,389 4,202 Translation reserve (8) 10 Fair Value Reserve 38 - Retained earnings (262) (4,203) Total equity 4,283 132 Total equity and liabilities 4,412 955 COMPANY BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020 As at 30 As at December 30 June 2020 2019 Assets $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Investment in subsidiary 800 - Investment 13 600 - Investments in associates 14 2,870 - 4,270 - Current assets Group and other receivables 15 549 1,082 Cash and cash equivalents 447 117 996 1,199 Total assets 5,266 1,199 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 35 41 Loans and borrowings 16 - 62 Accruals and other payables 17 76 698 Total liabilities 111 801 Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 18 126 123 Share premium 18 4,389 4,202 Translation reserve 30 - Retained earnings 610 (3,927) Total equity 5,155 398 Total equity & liabilities 5,266 1,199 The proﬁt for the year dealt with in the accounts of the parent company,Jangada Mines plc, was $4,518,000 (2019: loss of $1,594,000). As permitted underSection 408 of the Companies Act 2006, no Income Statement or Statement of Comprehensive Income is presented for the parent company. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE 18 MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 18 Months Period 12 Months ended Year 31 ended December 30 June 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 (2,268) (1,594) 6,190 (88) 3,922 (1,682) (2,259) - (4,207) - (18) - 19 169 190 96 714 - 245 - (632) 535 (2,026) (880) (509) (477) (1) - 2,259 - 1,337 - (600) - 2,486 (477) - 1,496 - (213) (62) 4 (62) 1,287 398 (70) 117 198 (2) 2 513 117 18 Months Year ended 12 Months 31 Year ended December 30 June 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities $'000 $'000 Profit/(loss) before tax 4,518 (1,594) Cash proceeds on sale of subsidiary (2,259) Non-cash share received on disposal of subsidiary (4,207) - Non-cash exchange differences 30 - Non-cash share option charge 19 169 Non-cash shares issued in lieu of fees 190 96 Decrease/(increase) in other receivables (265) 2 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (628) 524 Net cash flows from operating activities (2,602) (803) Investing activities Proceeds on sale of subsidiary 2,259 - Sale of shares in Valore Metals Corp 1,337 - Purchase of shares in investment (600) - 2,996 - Financing activities Share capital issue - 1,496 Cost of issuing share capital - (213) Loans to subsidiary - (563) Repayment of convertible loan notes - - Page 4 of 17 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) before Tax from continuing operations Profit/(Loss) before Tax from discontinued operations Profit/(Loss) before Tax Cash proceeds on sale of subsidiary Non-cash share consideration received on disposal of subsidiary Non-cash exchange differences Non-cash share option charge Non-cash shares issued in lieu of fees Share of losses in associate Decrease/(increase) in other receivables (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables Net cash outflow from operating activities Investing activities Development of exploration and evaluation assets Purchase of plant, property and equipment Cash proceeds on sale of subsidiary Sale of shares in investment Purchase of shares in investments Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities Financing activities Share capital issue Cost of issuing share capital (Repayment)/Increase in related party borrowings Net cash from financing activities Net movement in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Movements in foreign exchange Cash and cash equivalents at end of year COMPANY CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE 18 MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 Notes This is an excerpt of the original content. 