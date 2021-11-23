Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Janison Education Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAN   AU000000JAN7

JANISON EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED

(JAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Janison Education : JAN Investor Presentation - AAS acquisition

11/23/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Acquisition of Academic Assessment Services (AAS)

Investor Presentation 24 November 2021

For personal use only

Disclaimer.

2

For personal use only

Contents.

3

For personal use only

Transaction Overview.

4

For personal use only

Acquisition of the largest Australian

Independent Schools assessment business.

1

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Janison Education Group Limited published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JANISON EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
05:50pJANISON EDUCATION : JAN Investor Presentation - AAS acquisition
PU
11/10Janison Education Group Limited Appoints Vicki Aristidopoulos as Additional Non-Executi..
CI
10/11JANISON EDUCATION : Acquires School Assessments Developer for $1.5 Million
MT
10/11Janison Education Group Limited agreed to acquire School Assessments Business of Qualit..
CI
09/24JANISON EDUCATION : Adds CEO to Board
MT
09/23Janison Education Group Limited Announce Executive Changes
CI
08/25Janison Education Group Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the October to December 2..
CI
08/23Janison Education to Seek Acquisitions
CI
08/23Janison Education Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 3..
CI
08/09Janison Education Group Limited Accelerates in the Us with OECD Extension
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 40,2 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net income 2022 -2,67 M -1,93 M -1,93 M
Net cash 2022 21,1 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -90,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 330 M 238 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,69x
EV / Sales 2023 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart JANISON EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Janison Education Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANISON EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,42 AUD
Average target price 1,14 AUD
Spread / Average Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Caspari Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stuart Halls Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hastings Hill Executive Chairman
George Gorman Chief Technology Officer
Derek Welsh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANISON EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED146.96%242
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.68%604 513
NETFLIX, INC.21.91%291 994
PROSUS N.V.-14.50%268 992
AIRBNB, INC.23.79%113 797
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.47%82 649