Janover Inc. operates a business-to-business (B2B) fintech marketplace that connects commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. Through its online platform, the Company provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Its borrowers include owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, including multifamily properties. Its algorithms automatically match borrowers to their best loan options or to its internal capital markets advisors, who guide the borrower throughout the process and connect them with a potentially suitable loan product and lender. Originators that work at commercial mortgage lenders can access their accounts on its platform to view, sort, and communicate with their matched borrowers in real-time, tracking their loan progress through its portal.