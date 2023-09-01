Janover Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.60194 million compared to USD 0.73469 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.397851 million compared to USD 0.375136 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06 compared to USD 0.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06 compared to USD 0.05 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 1.07 million compared to USD 1.17 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.618037 million compared to USD 1.26 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.09 compared to USD 0.19 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.09 compared to USD 0.19 a year ago.
Janover Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:27 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023