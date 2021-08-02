Janus Henderson : ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back (Form 8-K)

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2 Registration number type
Registration number
ABN
67133992766
1.3 ASX issuer code
JHG
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
2/8/2021
1.6
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
JHG : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
31,302,794
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
number of +securities
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
number of securities
No
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited (CGMA)
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
No
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
Notification of buy-back
Part 3C - Key dates
On-market buy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
3/8/2021
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
31/3/2022
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
The Company intends to spend an aggregate maximum amount of up to US$200 million on the buy-back (across both ASX and NYSE).
CDIs will be bought on-market by CGMA as principal and as instructed by the Company. The CDIs will then be transferred to the Company by way of one or more special crossings. Purchased CDIs will be converted to ordinary shares and such ordinary shares will be cancelled by the Company.
Notification of buy-back
Disclaimer
Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 19:11:03 UTC.