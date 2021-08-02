Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Janus Henderson Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JHG   JE00BYPZJM29

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Janus Henderson : ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back (Form 8-K)

08/02/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

JHG : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back 1 / 5
Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2 Registration number type Registration number
ABN 67133992766

1.3 ASX issuer code

JHG

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

2/8/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

JHG : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Notification of buy-back 2 / 5
Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Notification of buy-back 3 / 5
Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back

31,302,794

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
number of securities

No

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited (CGMA)

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back 4 / 5
Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

On-market buy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

3/8/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

31/3/2022

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

The Company intends to spend an aggregate maximum amount of up to US$200 million on the buy-back (across both ASX and NYSE).

CDIs will be bought on-market by CGMA as principal and as instructed by the Company. The CDIs will then be transferred to the Company by way of one or more special crossings. Purchased CDIs will be converted to ordinary shares and such ordinary shares will be cancelled by the Company.

Notification of buy-back 5 / 5

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 19:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
03:12pJANUS HENDERSON : ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities ..
PU
03:05pJANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
08:35aJANUS HENDERSON : Quantifies Diversity Goals, Adds Recruitment Programs to Match
BU
07/30EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set to Fall After Wall Street Closes Higher
DJ
07/29JANUS HENDERSON : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS of US$0.79, or US$1.16..
PU
07/29JANUS HENDERSON : Posts Increase in Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
07/29JANUS HENDERSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
07/29Janus Henderson Group plc announces an Equity Buyback for $200 million worth ..
CI
07/29JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
07/29JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS of US$0.79, ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 750 M - -
Net income 2021 603 M - -
Net cash 2021 879 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 3,63%
Capitalization 7 091 M 7 091 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Janus Henderson Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 41,84 $
Average target price 41,21 $
Spread / Average Target -1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Maccoy Weil Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger Martin James Thompson Chief Financial Officer
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Paul Algreen Chief Information Officer
John Graham Foggin Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC28.70%7 091
BLACKROCK, INC.20.18%132 069
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.27.99%82 224
UBS GROUP AG19.81%57 318
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.86%46 331
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.95%44 307