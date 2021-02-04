Log in
Nyse  >  Janus Henderson Group plc    JHG   JE00BYPZJM29

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Janus Henderson : Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

02/04/2021 | 04:02am EST
Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG; the ‘Company’) announces today a proposed registered public secondary offering of 30,668,922 shares of common stock of the Company by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the ‘Selling Stockholder’). All shares sold in the offering will be sold by the Selling Stockholder. The Selling Stockholder will receive all the proceeds from the offering. The Company is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the Selling Stockholder. The offering is expected to close on 9 February 2021, subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the registration statement to be filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘Securities Act’).

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act. As required by Rule 135, this announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Janus Henderson
Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 December 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$402 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 26 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 248 M - -
Net income 2020 92,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 54,4x
Yield 2020 4,46%
Capitalization 5 765 M 5 765 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 335
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Janus Henderson Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 30,95 $
Last Close Price 32,43 $
Spread / Highest target 8,85%
Spread / Average Target -4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Maccoy Weil Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
John Graham Foggin Head-Operations
Roger Martin James Thompson Chief Financial Officer
Paul Algreen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC-0.25%5 765
BLACKROCK, INC.0.35%110 446
UBS GROUP AG7.22%52 805
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.25%36 411
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.98%36 161
STATE STREET CORPORATION-1.62%25 286
