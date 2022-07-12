Janus Henderson Appoints Two Senior Members to North America Sales Team

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG), announced today the appointments of Aaron Kilberg as Head of North America Institutional Sales, and Patrick (“Pat”) Caragher as Institutional Sales Director. Aaron is based in New York, and in his new role is responsible for leading the North America Sales team and also covering the East region with a focus on corporate plans and public pensions. Pat is based in Chicago and is responsible for covering corporate and public pensions in the Midwest. Both Aaron and Pat are part of the North America Institutional team, which is led by T.F. Meagher, Head of North America Institutional Distribution.

Aaron joins Janus Henderson from abrdn, where he was a Senior Business Development Director responsible for developing new business relationships and solutions with institutional clients. Prior to this he most recently held positions at UBS Global Asset Management and Aviva Investors.

Pat was most recently a Senior Director on Aegon Asset Management’s US institutional team. Prior to Aegon, Pat held positions at Henderson Global Investors and Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting.

“The North America institutional market is a major focus for Janus Henderson. Having new team members of the caliber of Aaron and Pat join the existing strong team will enable us to build upon the momentum and success seen across our institutional business globally.” said Nick Adams, Global Head of Institutional.

“Both Aaron and Pat have proven experience and successful track records in the US institutional market. They both bring a ‘solutions minded’ approach to partnering with institutional investors to solve their complex problems. We are thrilled to have both of them on our team.” said T.F. Meagher.

These strategic appointments build on the strength of Janus Henderson’s institutional team and reinforce Janus Henderson’s continued investment in hiring top talent across the organization.

About Janus Henderson Investors

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 March 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$361 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 23 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE and the ASX.

