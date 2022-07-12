Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Janus Henderson Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JHG   JE00BYPZJM29

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
23.12 USD   -2.65%
08:31aJanus Henderson Appoints Two Senior Members to North America Sales Team
BU
07/11Asian decarbonisation efforts hampered by fragmented market but recent trends are encouraging – new report from Janus Henderson
BU
07/06Global Corporate Net Debt Falls for the First Time in 8 Years
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Janus Henderson Appoints Two Senior Members to North America Sales Team

07/12/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG), announced today the appointments of Aaron Kilberg as Head of North America Institutional Sales, and Patrick (“Pat”) Caragher as Institutional Sales Director. Aaron is based in New York, and in his new role is responsible for leading the North America Sales team and also covering the East region with a focus on corporate plans and public pensions. Pat is based in Chicago and is responsible for covering corporate and public pensions in the Midwest. Both Aaron and Pat are part of the North America Institutional team, which is led by T.F. Meagher, Head of North America Institutional Distribution.

Aaron joins Janus Henderson from abrdn, where he was a Senior Business Development Director responsible for developing new business relationships and solutions with institutional clients. Prior to this he most recently held positions at UBS Global Asset Management and Aviva Investors.

Pat was most recently a Senior Director on Aegon Asset Management’s US institutional team. Prior to Aegon, Pat held positions at Henderson Global Investors and Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting.

“The North America institutional market is a major focus for Janus Henderson. Having new team members of the caliber of Aaron and Pat join the existing strong team will enable us to build upon the momentum and success seen across our institutional business globally.” said Nick Adams, Global Head of Institutional.

“Both Aaron and Pat have proven experience and successful track records in the US institutional market. They both bring a ‘solutions minded’ approach to partnering with institutional investors to solve their complex problems. We are thrilled to have both of them on our team.” said T.F. Meagher.

These strategic appointments build on the strength of Janus Henderson’s institutional team and reinforce Janus Henderson’s continued investment in hiring top talent across the organization.

About Janus Henderson Investors

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 March 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$361 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 23 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE and the ASX.

This press release is solely for the use of members of the media and should not be relied upon by personal investors, financial advisers or institutional investors. We may record telephone calls for our mutual protection, to improve customer service and for regulatory record keeping purposes.

Issued by Janus Henderson Investors. Janus Henderson Investors is the name under which investment products and services are provided by SEC registered investment advisers that are subsidiaries of Janus Henderson Group plc

Janus Henderson, Knowledge Shared and Knowledge Labs are trademarks of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
08:31aJanus Henderson Appoints Two Senior Members to North America Sales Team
BU
07/11Asian decarbonisation efforts hampered by fragmented market but recent trends are encou..
BU
07/06Global Corporate Net Debt Falls for the First Time in 8 Years
BU
07/01INSIDER SELL : Janus Henderson Group
MT
07/01Janus Henderson to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
06/29Goldman Sachs Lowers Janus Henderson Group's Price Target to $21 From $27, Sell Rating ..
MT
06/29Keefe Bruyette & Woods Cuts Janus Henderson Group to Underperform From Market Perform, ..
MT
06/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Ending Near Intra-Day Highs Late in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stock Climbing with Broader Tuesday Markets
MT
06/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 252 M - -
Net income 2022 400 M - -
Net cash 2022 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,86x
Yield 2022 6,75%
Capitalization 3 796 M 3 796 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 174
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Janus Henderson Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 23,12 $
Average target price 26,79 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Dibadj Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Martin James Thompson Chief Financial Officer
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Chris Herringshaw Chief Technology Officer
James Robert Lowry Global Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC-44.87%3 796
BLACKROCK, INC.-33.92%91 659
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-24.36%69 857
UBS GROUP AG-5.66%52 971
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.19%33 693
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-28.81%29 125