Janus Henderson : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

6 November 2020 (London)

Share Buyback Programme

Further to the announcement by Janus Henderson Group (the "Company") on

6 March 2020 of the commencement of a share buyback programme, the Company announces that, on 6 November 2020, it purchased the following number of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) to be converted into a holding of Shares for cancellation:

ASX Number of CDIs purchased: 9,707 Average price paid per CDI (A$) 35.81

As CDIs have been repurchased on ASX (which will be converted into ordinary shares and cancelled by the Company), further information regarding that repurchase of CDIs is provided in the attached Appendix 3E.

Authorised by: Michelle Rosenberg, Company Secretary

