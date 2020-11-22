Log in
Janus Henderson : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

11/22/2020 | 04:47pm EST
20 November 2020 (London)

Share Buyback Programme

Further to the announcement by Janus Henderson Group (the "Company") on

6 March 2020 of the commencement of a share buyback programme, the Company announces that, on 20 November 2020, it purchased the following number of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) to be converted into a holding of Shares for cancellation:

ASX

Number of CDIs purchased:

9,515

Average price paid per CDI (A$)

36.49

As CDIs have been repurchased on ASX (which will be converted into ordinary shares and cancelled by the Company), further information regarding that repurchase of CDIs is provided in the attached Appendix 3E.

Investor enquiries

Melanie Horton

+44 (0) 20 7818 2905

Non-US Investor Relations Manager

melanie.horton@janushenderson.com

Jim Kurtz

+1 (303) 336 4529

US Investor Relations Manager

jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com

Investor Relations

investor.relations@janushenderson.com

Authorised by:

Michelle Rosenberg, Company Secretary

Janus Henderson Group plc

47 Esplanade, Jersey JE1 0BD Registered in Jersey No. 101484

ABN 67 133 992 766

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Janus Henderson Group plc

67 133 992 766

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market buyback of CDIs

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

6 March 2020

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day

Previous day

3

Number

of shares/units bought

1,310,061 CDIs

9,515 CDIs

back or if buy-back is an equal

access scheme, in relation to

which

acceptances have

been

received

4

Total

consideration paid

or

A$36,700,821.76

A$347,227.09

payable for the shares/units

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3E Page 1

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-

highest price paid:

highest price paid:

back

A$37.84

A$36.62

date:

lowest price paid:

18 November 2020

A$36.31

lowest price paid:

highest price allowed

A$20.75

under rule 7.33:

date:

A$38.67

23 March 2020

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

N/A

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units

- the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

So many as may be bought by expending not more than USD 200,000,000.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 20 November 2020

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Michelle Rosenberg

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3E Page 2

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 20 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 21:46:03 UTC
