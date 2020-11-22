Janus Henderson : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
20 November 2020 (London)
Share Buyback Programme
Further to the announcement by Janus Henderson Group (the "Company") on
6 March 2020 of the commencement of a share buyback programme, the Company announces that, on 20 November 2020, it purchased the following number of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) to be converted into a holding of Shares for cancellation:
ASX
Number of CDIs purchased:
9,515
Average price paid per CDI (A$)
36.49
As CDIs have been repurchased on ASX (which will be converted into ordinary shares and cancelled by the Company), further information regarding that repurchase of CDIs is provided in the attached Appendix 3E.
Investor enquiries
Melanie Horton
+44 (0) 20 7818 2905
Non-US Investor Relations Manager
melanie.horton@janushenderson.com
Jim Kurtz
+1 (303) 336 4529
US Investor Relations Manager
jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com
Investor Relations
investor.relations@janushenderson.com
Authorised by:
Michelle Rosenberg, Company Secretary
Janus Henderson Group plc
47 Esplanade, Jersey JE1 0BD Registered in Jersey No. 101484
ABN 67 133 992 766
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
(except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
