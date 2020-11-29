Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
|
|
|
ABN
|
67 133 992 766
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Glenn Schafer
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
1 September 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
No. of securities held prior to change
Class
Number acquired
Number disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Janus Henderson Group plc Third Amended and
|
|
Restated 2010 Deferred Incentive Plan
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) deferred until
|
|
separation of service.
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Undistributed RSUs are held directly by Glenn
|
(if issued securities)
|
Schafer. Upon separation of service, the shares are
|
|
moved to a brokerage account at Fidelity
|
|
Investments and held beneficially for Glenn Schafer.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
23 November 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
7,803 fully paid ordinary shares distributed upon
|
which interest related prior to
|
separation of service.
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
|
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
223 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Dividends paid on
|
RSUs
|
were reinvested
|
by
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
granting additional
|
RSUs,
|
calculated at the
|
fair
|
and an estimated valuation
|
market value on 23 November 2020, at an average
|
|
|
price of US$ 27.68 per share.
|
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
8,026 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts No
detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 20:06:00 UTC