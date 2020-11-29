Log in
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

11/29/2020 | 03:07pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

ABN

67 133 992 766

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Glenn Schafer

Date of last notice

1 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Janus Henderson Group plc Third Amended and

Restated 2010 Deferred Incentive Plan

Nature of interest

Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) deferred until

separation of service.

Name of registered holder

Undistributed RSUs are held directly by Glenn

(if issued securities)

Schafer. Upon separation of service, the shares are

moved to a brokerage account at Fidelity

Investments and held beneficially for Glenn Schafer.

Date of change

23 November 2020

No. and class of securities to

7,803 fully paid ordinary shares distributed upon

which interest related prior to

separation of service.

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

223 fully paid ordinary shares.

Interest disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Dividends paid on

RSUs

were reinvested

by

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

granting additional

RSUs,

calculated at the

fair

and an estimated valuation

market value on 23 November 2020, at an average

price of US$ 27.68 per share.

Interest after change

8,026 fully paid ordinary shares.

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 20:06:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
