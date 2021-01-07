Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
|
|
|
ABN
|
67 133 992 766
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Richard M Weil
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
30 November 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Registered holder: Fidelity Investments
|
(including registered holder)
|
brokerage account, for the benefit of
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Richard M. Weil.
|
interest.
|
|
|
Registered holder: Weil Living Trust, for the
|
|
benefit of Richard M. Weil and Britney B
|
|
Weil (connected person).
|
|
|
Date of change
|
31 December 2020
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
894,712 ordinary shares in Fidelity brokerage
|
|
account.
|
|
31,797 ordinary shares held by the Weil Living
|
|
Trust.
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary shares of US$1.50 each
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number acquired
|
|
|
2016 RSA = 8,130
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Shares acquired on vesting of share plans and
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
at no cost to the Director.
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
902,842 ordinary shares in Fidelity brokerage
|
|
account.
|
|
31,797 ordinary shares held by the Weil Living
|
|
Trust.
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On-market trade.
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
buy-back
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Detail of contract
|
Janus Henderson Group plc Amended and Restated
|
|
|
2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Restricted Stock Awards (RSA) vesting in four equal and
|
|
|
consecutive annual instalments for awards granted prior
|
|
|
to 2018, three equal and consecutive annual instalments
|
|
|
for awards granted 2018 and after, with the first
|
|
|
instalment vesting one year after the date of grant.
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Unvested RSAs are held directly by Richard M. Weil.
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
Upon vesting, the shares are moved to a brokerage
|
|
|
account at Fidelity Investments and held beneficially for
|
|
|
Richard M. Weil.
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
31 December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
2016 RSA: 15,678 fully paid ordinary shares vesting on
|
|
which interest related prior to
|
31 December 2020.
|
|
change
|
2018 RSA: 4,571 fully paid ordinary shares vesting on 1
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
March 2021 with a 6-month hold after each tranche vests.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
|
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3Y
|
|
|
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
7,548 fully paid ordinary shares in the 2016 RSA sold for
|
|
|
tax.
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Shares were sold for taxes on 4 January 2021 at a price
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
of US$$31.998 per share.
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
2018 RSA: 4,571 fully paid ordinary shares vesting on 1
|
|
|
March 2021 with a 6-month hold after each tranche vests.
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 21:51:06 UTC