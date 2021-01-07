Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC ABN 67 133 992 766

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Richard M Weil Date of last notice 30 November 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Registered holder: Fidelity Investments (including registered holder) brokerage account, for the benefit of Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Richard M. Weil. interest. Registered holder: Weil Living Trust, for the benefit of Richard M. Weil and Britney B Weil (connected person). Date of change 31 December 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 894,712 ordinary shares in Fidelity brokerage account. 31,797 ordinary shares held by the Weil Living Trust. Class Ordinary shares of US$1.50 each