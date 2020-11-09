Log in
Janus Henderson : Dividend Rates

11/09/2020 | 07:44am EST

Janus Henderson Group plc Announces Dividend Rates

LONDON - 9 November 2020 - Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) wishes to confirm that shareholders on the register at 5.00pm on 9 November 2020, the Record Date, will be entitled to a third quarter dividend in respect of the three months ended 30 September 2020 of 36.0 US cents per ordinary share.

For holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), the Australian Dollar equivalent will be 49.2408 Australian cents* per CDI. For holders via the Corporate Sponsored Nominee of UK Depositary Interests (DIs), the Sterling equivalent will be 27.2880 pence* per DI.

The dividend will be paid on 23 November 2020.

The timetable is as follows:

Record Date for dividend

Monday 9 November

Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to

Tuesday 10 November

convert CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs or by ordinary

(New York time)

shareholders to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs

Dividend payment date

Monday 23 November

*The exchange rates that have been applied in translating the dividend amount are as follows: US$1 = A$1.3678 and US$1 = £0.7580.

* * *

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 30 September 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$358 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Investor enquiries

Melanie Horton

+44 (0) 20 7818 2905

Non-US Investor Relations Manager

melanie.horton@janushenderson.com

Jim Kurtz

+1 (303) 336 4529

US Investor Relations Manager

jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com

Investor Relations

investor.relations@janushenderson.com

Authorised by:

Michelle Rosenberg, Company Secretary

Janus Henderson Group plc

47 Esplanade, Jersey JE1 0BD Registered in Jersey No. 101484

ABN 67 133 992 766

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 12:43:09 UTC
