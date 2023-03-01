Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Janus Henderson Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JHG   JE00BYPZJM29

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
27.46 USD   +0.66%
08:37aJanus Henderson Global Dividend Index : US Companies Distributed Record High $574.2 Billion in Dividends in 2022
BU
01:21aOil firm profits stoke $1.56trn payout bonanza
AQ
02/28Janus Henderson's 2022 Net Profit Falls 40% as Assets Under Management Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index: US Companies Distributed Record High $574.2 Billion in Dividends in 2022

03/01/2023 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Higher Interest Rates Could Slow Growth In 2023

  • US dividends increased 7.6% in 2022 with Oil producers and Financials accounting for nearly two-thirds of this growth
  • US dividend growth slowed in each successive quarter in 2022; dropping from 10.4% in Q1 to 5.5% in Q4
  • 94% of US companies raised or maintained dividend payments in 2022
  • Globally, dividends rose 8.4% to a record $1.56 trillion; underlying growth was 13.9%
  • In 2023, global dividend growth is expected to slow to 2.3% on a headline basis, equivalent to an underlying increase of 3.4%

US dividends increased 7.6% on an underlying basis to a record high $574.2 billion in 2022, according to the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index. Oil producers accounted for almost a third of US growth in 2022, as cash flows soared on the back of high energy prices and dividends rose steadily. Financials accounted for another third of US growth, with Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Blackstone making the largest contributions. The sole weak spot was the telecommunications sector, where AT&T’s near-halving of its dividend had a significant impact on growth.

Globally, dividends rose 8.4% to a record $1.56 trillion, matching Janus Henderson’s forecast. After adjusting for the dollar’s rise against most currencies, as well as lower special dividends and other technical factors, underlying growth was even stronger at 13.9%.

Twelve countries saw record payouts
Global dividend growth was so strong that twelve countries posted record payments in dollar terms. These included the US, Canada, Brazil, China, India and Taiwan, but a number of others posted records in their local currencies, including France, Germany, Japan and Australia.

Strong Finish to 2022
By the fourth quarter, global dividend growth had slowed to 7.8% on an underlying basis. However, this was an impressive result given Q4 2021 was boosted by catch-up payments from cuts made during the pandemic, especially in Europe, making it a tough comparator. There were also signs that higher interest rates may have begun to impact companies’ willingness to grow dividends – in the US, for example, growth in the fourth quarter slowed to 5.5%.

Janus Henderson forecasts slower global growth in 2023, with payments of $1.60 trillion, up 2.3% on a headline basis, equivalent to an underlying increase of 3.4%.

Matt Peron, Director of Research at Janus Henderson said: “Corporate balance sheets in the US remain healthy, which is important for future dividend growth. However, given earnings growth expectations are quite muted, and perhaps still too optimistic due to the expected impact of tighter policy, we are cautious in our outlook for US dividend growth in 2023.”

To receive a copy of the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index, click here.

Notes to editors
Our headline growth rate describes the change in the total dollar amount paid by companies compared to the corresponding quarter each year. Our underlying figure adjusts for the distortion that can be caused by one-off special dividends, changing exchange rates, the effect of companies entering and leaving the global top 1,200 that comprise our index and the impact of changes in payment dates. The latter two tend to be negligible over the course of a whole year at the global level, though they can have a greater impact in any one quarter, geography or sector.

About Janus Henderson
Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 December 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$287 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 23 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE and the ASX.

This press release is solely for the use of members of the media and should not be relied upon by personal investors, financial advisers or institutional investors. We may record telephone calls for our mutual protection, to improve customer service and for regulatory record keeping purposes. All opinions and estimates in this information are subject to change without notice

Issued by Janus Henderson Investors. Janus Henderson Investors is the name under which investment products and services are provided by SEC registered investment advisers that are subsidiaries of Janus Henderson Group plc

Janus Henderson, Knowledge Shared and Knowledge Labs are trademarks of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
08:37aJanus Henderson Global Dividend Inde : US Companies Distributed Record High $574.2 Billion..
BU
01:21aOil firm profits stoke $1.56trn payout bonanza
AQ
02/28Janus Henderson's 2022 Net Profit Falls 40% as Assets Under Management Contract
MT
02/28JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/17Deutsche Bank Adjusts Janus Henderson Group's Price Target to $29 From $26, Maintains H..
MT
02/17Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, th..
RE
02/16Transcript : Janus Henderson Group plc Presents at The Bank of America Securi..
CI
02/16Analysis-Why China's reopening isn't inflationary
RE
02/15Ritchie shareholder Eminence Capital opposes IAA deal
RE
02/13Transportation company Via valued at $3.5 billion after latest fund-raise
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 140 M - -
Net income 2022 344 M - -
Net cash 2022 885 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 5,66%
Capitalization 4 547 M 4 547 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Janus Henderson Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 27,46 $
Average target price 25,55 $
Spread / Average Target -6,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Dibadj Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Martin James Thompson Chief Financial Officer
John M. Cassaday Chairman
Chris Herringshaw Chief Technology Officer
James Robert Lowry Global Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC16.75%4 547
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.71%103 577
UBS GROUP AG18.86%67 868
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)11.69%40 918
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.10.12%36 097
STATE STREET CORPORATION14.32%30 548