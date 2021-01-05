Log in
Janus Henderson Group Plc: Chess Depositary Interest - JHG

01/05/2021
Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

67133992766

1.3

ASX issuer code

JHG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 5, 2021

Statement of CDIs on Issue

1 / 2

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue

2.1 Statement for month and year

December-2020

2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue

ASX +Security Code and Description

CDI Ratio

JHG : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

1:1

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX

at end of statement month (A)

at end of previous month (B)

29,204,140

30,761,014

Net Difference (A-B)

-1,556,874

Reason for change:

Net transfers of securities between CDIs and

Ordinary share

as quoted / held on

NYSE

If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX

ASX +Security Code and Description

JHGAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

-172,201

180,403,176

180,575,377

Reason for change:

The reason for the change in the number of securities is due to the 2020 Accretive Share Buyback Programme.

Statement of CDIs on Issue

2 / 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:41:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
