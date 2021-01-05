Janus Henderson Group Plc: Chess Depositary Interest - JHG

Statement of CDIs on Issue
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
67133992766
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
JHG
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Tuesday January 5, 2021
|
Statement of CDIs on Issue
|
1 / 2
Statement of CDIs on Issue
|
Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue
|
|
2.1 Statement for month and year
|
|
December-2020
|
|
2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue
|
|
ASX +Security Code and Description
|
CDI Ratio
|
JHG : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
|
1:1
|
Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX
|
Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX
|
at end of statement month (A)
|
at end of previous month (B)
|
29,204,140
|
30,761,014
Net Difference (A-B)
-1,556,874
Reason for change:
Net transfers of securities between CDIs and
If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX
ASX +Security Code and Description
JHGAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)
Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)
previous month (B)
-172,201
Reason for change:
The reason for the change in the number of securities is due to the 2020 Accretive Share Buyback Programme.
|
Statement of CDIs on Issue
|
2 / 2
