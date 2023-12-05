Janus Henderson Group plc(ASX:JHG) dropped from S&P/ASX 300 Index

Janus Henderson Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent global asset manager, which is specializing in active investment across various asset classes. The Company manages a broad range of investment products for institutional and retail investors across four capabilities: equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives. Its intermediary channel distributes United States mutual funds, separately managed accounts, exchange-traded funds and various others, through financial intermediaries, including banks, financial advisors and discretionary wealth managers. Its self-directed channel serves individual investors who invest in its products through a mutual fund supermarket or directly with the Company. Its institutional channel serves corporations, endowments, pension funds and others, with distribution direct to the plan sponsor and through consultants. It has operations in North America, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia and Australia.