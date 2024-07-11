Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF to Close

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) today announced plans to close and liquidate the Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF (SXUS) as a result of a standard review of the firm’s exchange-traded product line-up. Janus Henderson regularly reviews its range of products to ensure that the firm’s product offerings continue to best meet client expectations and needs.

Ticker ETF Name Inception Date SXUS Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF 9/8/21

Subject to applicable law, the Fund will no longer accept creation orders after the close of business on October 10, 2024. Trading in the Fund will be halted before the market opens on October 11, 2024. Proceeds from the liquidation are currently planned to be distributed on or about October 16, 2024.

