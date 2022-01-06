Log in
    JHG   JE00BYPZJM29

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/06 04:10:00 pm
41.54 USD   +1.59%
05:48pJANUS HENDERSON : SEC Trian Form 13-D/A
PU
2021JANUS HENDERSON : Update - Notification of buy-back - JHG
PU
2021JANUS HENDERSON : Update - Notification of buy-back - JHG
PU
Janus Henderson : SEC Trian Form 13-D/A

01/06/2022 | 05:48pm EST


Janus Henderson Group - SEC Trian Form 13-D/A

6 January 2022 (London)

A copy of Trian Fund Management, L.P. SEC Form 13-D/A filing is included below.

* * *

Authorised by:

Michelle Rosenberg, Company Secretary

Investor enquiries

Melanie Horton

+44 (0) 20 7818 2905

Co-Head Investor Relations (Non-US)

melanie.horton@janushenderson.com

Jim Kurtz

+1 (303) 336 4529

Co-Head Investor Relations (US)

jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com

Investor Relations

investor.relations@janushenderson.com

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 30 September 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$419 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Janus Henderson Group plc 13 Castle Street,

Jersey JE1 1ES Registered in Jersey No. 101484

ABN 67 133 992 766

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C.20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 7)*

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC



(Name of Issuer)

Ordinary Shares, $1.50 per share par value

(Title of Class of Securities)

G4474Y214

(CUSIP Number)

Brian L. Schorr, Esq.

Trian Fund Management, L.P.

280 Park Avenue, 41st Floor

New York, New York 10017

Tel. No.: (212) 451-3000



(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person

Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

January 5, 2022

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box .

personal



*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any ub equent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The Information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

S.S. OR I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON

Nelson Peltz

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

AF

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

28,272,648

OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER



WITH

0

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

28,272,648

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

28,272,648

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

16.72%*

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IN

(a) [ ]

(b) [_]

[_]

[ ]

_______

personal*Calculated based on 169,046,154 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 as reported by the Issuer on its "Statement of CDIs on Issue" filed with the Australian Securities Exchange on January 5, 2022 (the "Statement of CDIs on Issue").



1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

S.S. OR I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON

Peter W. May

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

AF

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

28,272,648

OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER



WITH



0

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

28,272,648

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

28,272,648

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

16.72%*

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

_______

*Calculated based on 169,046,154 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 as reported by the Issuer on its Statement of CDIs on Issue.

(a) [ ]

(b) [_]

[_]

[ ]

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

S.S. OR I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON

Edward P. Garden

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

AF

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

28,272,648

OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER



WITH



0

IN

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

28,272,648

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

28,272,648

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

16.72%*

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

_______

*Calculated based on 169,046,154 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 as reported by the Issuer on its Statement of CDIs on Issue.

(a) [ ]

(b) [_]

[_]

[ ]

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 22:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
