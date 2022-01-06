Janus Henderson : SEC Trian Form 13-D/A

A copy of Trian Fund Management, L.P. SEC Form 13-D/A filing is included below.
* * *
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C.20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 7)*
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
only
(Name of Issuer)
Ordinary Shares, $1.50 per share par value
(Title of Class of Securities)
G4474Y214
(CUSIP Number)
Brian L. Schorr, Esq.
Trian Fund Management, L.P.
280 Park Avenue, 41st Floor
New York, New York 10017
Tel. No.: (212) 451-3000
use
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
January 5, 2022
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box ☐.
N
te: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to
wh
m c pies are to be sent.
personal
For
*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any ub equent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The Information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
1
NAME OF REPORTING PERSON
S.S. OR I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON
Nelson Peltz
2
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
3
SEC USE ONLY
4
SOURCE OF FUNDS
AF
5
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)
6
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
United States
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY
8
SHARED VOTING POWER
28,272,648
OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
only
WITH
0
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
28,272,648
11
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
28,272,648
12
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES
13
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
use14
16.72%*
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON
IN
(a) [ ]
(b) [_]
[_]
[ ]
_______
personal*Calculated based on 169,046,154 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 as reported by the Issuer on its "Statement of CDIs on Issue" filed with the Australian Securities Exchange on January 5, 2022 (the "Statement of CDIs on Issue").
For
1
NAME OF REPORTING PERSON
S.S. OR I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON
Peter W. May
2
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
3
SEC USE ONLY
4
SOURCE OF FUNDS
AF
5
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)
6
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
United States
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY
8
SHARED VOTING POWER
28,272,648
OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
only
WITH
use
0
IN
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
28,272,648
11
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
28,272,648
12
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES
13
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
16.72%*
14
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON
_______
personal*Ca cu ated based on 169,046,154 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 as reported by the Issuer on its Statement of CDIs on Issue. For
(a) [ ]
(b) [_]
[_]
[ ]
1
NAME OF REPORTING PERSON
S.S. OR I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON
Edward P. Garden
2
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
3
SEC USE ONLY
4
SOURCE OF FUNDS
AF
5
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)
6
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
United States
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY
8
SHARED VOTING POWER
28,272,648
OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
only
WITH
use
0
IN
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
28,272,648
11
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
28,272,648
12
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES
13
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
16.72%*
14
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON
_______
personal* Ca cu ated based on 169,046,154 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 as reported by the Issuer on its Statement of CDIs on Issue. For
(a) [ ]
(b) [_]
[_]
[ ]
