Janus Henderson : Trian SEC Form 13-D/A

A copy of Trian Fund Management, L.P. SEC Form 13-D/A filing is included below.
* * *
Authorised by:
Michelle Rosenberg, Company Secretary
Investor enquiries
Melanie Horton
+44 (0) 20 7818 2905
Co-Head Investor Relations (Non-US)
melanie.horton@janushenderson.com
Jim Kurtz
+1 (303) 336 4529
Co-Head Investor Relations (US)
jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com
Investor Relations
investor.relations@janushenderson.com
About Janus Henderson
Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.
At 30 September 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$419 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
Janus Henderson Group plc 13 Castle Street,
Jersey JE1 1ES Registered in Jersey No. 101484
ABN 67 133 992 766
November 16, 2021
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
personalIf the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box ◻.
Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The Information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the ForSecurities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other
NAME OF REPORTING PERSON
S.S. OR I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON Nelson Peltz
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
3
SEC USE ONLY
0
only
SOURCE OF FUNDS
4
AF
5
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or
2(e)
6
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
United States
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY 8
SHARED VOTING POWER
OWNED BY EACH REPORTING
26,321,193
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
PERSON WITH
0
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
26,321,193
11
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
use12
26,321,193
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES
13
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
(a)
]
(b) [_]
[_]
[ ]
personalFor
15.43%*
14
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON
IN
_______
*Calculated based on 170,584,530 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of October 31, 2021 as reported by the Issuer on its "Statement of CDIs on Issue" filed with the Australian Securities Exchange on November 3, 2021 (the "Statement of CDIs on Issue").
Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:56:06 UTC.