Janus Henderson : Trian SEC Form 13-D/A

November 16, 2021

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

Brian L. Schorr, Esq.

Trian Fund Management, L.P.

280 Park Avenue, 41 st Floor

New York, New York 10017

Tel. No.: (212) 451-3000

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 5)*

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(Name of Issuer)

Ordinary Shares, $1.50 per share par value

(Title of Class of Securities)

G4474Y214

(CUSIP Number)

SC 13D/A 1 jhg13d_amend5.htm JHG13D/A - AMENDMENT NO. 5

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

onlyuse

personalIf the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box ◻.

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The Information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the ForSecurities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other

p ovisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).