Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Janus Henderson Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JHG   JE00BYPZJM29

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Janus Henderson : Trian SEC Form 13-D/A

11/16/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Janus Henderson Group - SEC Trian Form 13-D/A

16 November 2021 (London)

A copy of Trian Fund Management, L.P. SEC Form 13-D/A filing is included below.

* * *

Authorised by:

Michelle Rosenberg, Company Secretary

Investor enquiries

Melanie Horton

+44 (0) 20 7818 2905

Co-Head Investor Relations (Non-US)

melanie.horton@janushenderson.com

Jim Kurtz

+1 (303) 336 4529

Co-Head Investor Relations (US)

jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com

Investor Relations

investor.relations@janushenderson.com

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 30 September 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$419 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Janus Henderson Group plc 13 Castle Street,

Jersey JE1 1ES Registered in Jersey No. 101484

ABN 67 133 992 766

November 16, 2021
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
Brian L. Schorr, Esq.
Trian Fund Management, L.P.
280 Park Avenue, 41st Floor
New York, New York 10017
Tel. No.: (212) 451-3000
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 5)*
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
(Name of Issuer)
Ordinary Shares, $1.50 per share par value
(Title of Class of Securities)
G4474Y214
(CUSIP Number)

11/16/21, 5:05 PM

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001274173/000134547121000061/jhg13d_amend5.htm

SC 13D/A 1 jhg13d_amend5.htm JHG13D/A - AMENDMENT NO. 5

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

onlyuse

personalIf the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box .

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The Information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the ForSecurities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other

p ovisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

  • NAME OF REPORTING PERSON
    S.S. OR I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON Nelson Peltz
  • CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

3

SEC USE ONLY

0

only

SOURCE OF FUNDS

4

AF

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or

2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY 8

SHARED VOTING POWER

OWNED BY EACH REPORTING

26,321,193

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH

0

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

26,321,193

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

use12

26,321,193

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

(a)

  • ]
    (b) [_]

[_]

[ ]

personalFor

15.43%*

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IN

_______

*Calculated based on 170,584,530 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of October 31, 2021 as reported by the Issuer on its "Statement of CDIs on Issue" filed with the Australian Securities Exchange on November 3, 2021 (the "Statement of CDIs on Issue").

11/16/21, 5:05 PM

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001274173/000134547121000061/jhg13d_amend5.htm

  • NAME OF REPORTING PERSON
    S.S. OR I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON Peter W. May

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

[ ]

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

[_]

0

only

SOURCE OF FUNDS

4

AF

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or

[_]

2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY 8

SHARED VOTING POWER

OWNED BY EACH REPORTING

26,321,193

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH

0

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

26,321,193

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

use12

26,321,193

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

[ ]

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

personalFor

15.43%*

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IN

_______

*Calculated based on 170,584,530 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of October 31, 2021 as reported by the Issuer on its Statement of CDIs on Issue.

11/16/21, 5:05 PM

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001274173/000134547121000061/jhg13d_amend5.htm

  • NAME OF REPORTING PERSON
    S.S. OR I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON Edward P. Garden

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

[ ]

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

[_]

0

only

SOURCE OF FUNDS

4

AF

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or

[_]

2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY 8

SHARED VOTING POWER

OWNED BY EACH REPORTING

26,321,193

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH

0

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

26,321,193

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

use12

26,321,193

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

[ ]

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

personalFor

15.43%*

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IN

_______

* Calculated based on 170,584,530 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of October 31, 2021 as reported by the Issuer on its Statement of CDIs on Issue.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
05:57pJANUS HENDERSON : Trian SEC Form 13-D/A
PU
11/15JANUS HENDERSON : Update - Notification of buy-back - JHG
PU
11/15US Dividends Climb 10% in Q3 According to Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index
BU
11/15Miners and banks give divis boost
AQ
11/11Update - Notification of buy-back - JHG
PU
11/10Flexible inflation targets a recipe for bond market turbulence
RE
11/10Janus Henderson's Decarbonisation Panel at COP26 Inspires New Emerging Market Report
BU
11/10ANALYSIS-CAVEAT EMPTOR : Chile stocks look cheap, but political risk is rising
RE
11/08Update - Notification of buy-back - JHG
PU
11/08Janus Henderson Partners with The Pacific Financial Group on Multi-Asset Strategies
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 755 M - -
Net income 2021 656 M - -
Net cash 2021 890 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 8 059 M 8 059 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 006
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Janus Henderson Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 47,60 $
Average target price 43,18 $
Spread / Average Target -9,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Maccoy Weil Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger Martin James Thompson Chief Financial Officer
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Paul Algreen Chief Information Officer
John Graham Foggin Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC46.42%8 059
BLACKROCK, INC.32.11%144 814
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.43.90%93 080
UBS GROUP AG33.80%62 391
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)41.16%49 475
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.43.33%48 526