Janus Henderson : Trian SEC Form 13-D/A

At 30 September 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$419 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C.20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 6)*

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

only (Name of Issuer) Ordinary Shares, $1.50 per share par value (Title of Class of Securities) use G4474Y214 (CUSIP Number) Brian L. Schorr, Esq. Trian Fund Management, L.P. 280 Park Avenue, 41st Floor New York, New York 10017 Tel. No.: (212) 451-3000 (Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications) December 10, 2021 (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box ☐.

N te: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to wh m c pies are to be sent. personal For

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any ub equent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The Information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).