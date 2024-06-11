• JAAA is the largest CLO ETF, representing over 90% of all AAA CLO ETF AUM •

DENVER-Janus Henderson Investors (NYSE: JHG) today announced that its pioneering AAA Collateralized Loan Obligation ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA), has surpassed $10 billion in AUM, making it the largest CLO ETF, as measured by AUM.1 The Fund represents over 90% of all AAA CLO ETF AUM.2 In addition, JAAA is the top actively managed fixed income ETF globally in terms of net inflows YTD in 2024 and is the third largest active fixed income ETF by AUM, growing by $4.7 billion in AUM this year alone.3

JAAA was launched in October 2020 as one of the first CLO ETFs in the market. Since then the Fund has continued to expand U.S. investor access to the high-quality floating rate AAA-rated CLO market, an asset class that historically was largely only available to institutional investors, and is now available in a liquid, transparent, tax-efficient ETF structure. JAAA's AUM at the end of 2023 was $5.3 billion.

JAAA is an actively managed ETF that invests in high-quality CLOs and seeks high yield without sacrificing quality or extending duration. The Fund is managed by Portfolio Managers John Kerschner, CFA, Nick Childs, CFA, and Jessica Shill.

"We are proud to have reached this significant milestone with JAAA. We believe AAA CLOs are an attractive addition to portfolios due to their diversification benefits, low interest rate volatility, attractive returns and strong credit ratings. Excluding Agency MBS, the securitized market is a $5 trillion market with few pure play funds that invest in it, and our leading securitized ETFs may provide clients with solutions in areas of the market that are underrepresented by market indices," said John Kerschner,Head of U.S. Securitized Products and Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

Janus Henderson has been at the forefront of active fixed income ETF innovation and offers a number of pioneering fixed income ETFs. In addition to JAAA, these include the recently launched JSI, which invests in opportunities across the U.S. securitized markets, JBBB, which provides exposure to floating-rate CLOs generally rated BBB, JMBS, the largest actively managed mortgage backed securities ETF, and VNLA, an active global short duration income ETF. The firm won Global Capital's inaugural CLO ETF Provider of the Year award in 2024.4

Nick Cherney, Head of Innovation at Janus Henderson Investors, commented, "As the fourth largest active fixed income ETF provider globally, we have continued to see strong investor demand across our active Fixed Income ETF suite this year, including in JBBB, JMBS and JSI, demonstrating that securitized assets and CLOs are becoming more mainstream and accessible."5

"We believe the exceptional growth of JAAA and our suite of actively managed fixed income ETFs is a testament to our commitment to product innovation, competitive pricing, and investment excellence," added Michael Schweitzer, Head of North America Client Group at Janus Henderson Investors.

