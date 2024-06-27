DENVER - June 27, 2024 -- Janus Henderson Investors (NYSE: JHG) today announced it has filed a preliminary registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (Ticker: JMID).

The Fund will be managed by Portfolio Managers Benjamin Wang, CFA, and Zoey Zhu, CFA.

The new ETF will seek to provide long-term growth of capital and will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of mid-cap companies, selected for their growth potential.

JMID will utilize portfolio optimization techniques to attempt to manage risk by maintaining characteristics that are similar to those of the Fund's benchmark index and to evaluate security combinations and weightings in an effort to construct the portfolio given the Fund's performance benchmark index and target risk objective.

The Fund will be an actively managed ETF and, thus, will not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Accordingly, portfolio management will have discretion on a daily basis to manage the Fund's portfolio in accordance with the Fund's investment objective.

If all approvals are granted, the Fund is expected to launch in mid-September 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, Janus Henderson had approximately US$353 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide.

The information in the prospectus is not complete and may be changed. The securities may not be sold until the registration statement filed with the Securities Exchange Commission is effective. The prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer is not permitted.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434 or download the file from janushenderson.com/info. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.

Alpha compares risk-adjusted performance relative to an index. Positive alpha means outperformance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Smaller capitalization securities may be less stable and more susceptible to adverse developments, and may be more volatile and less liquid than larger capitalization securities.

Actively managed portfolios may fail to produce the intended results. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Russell Midcap® Growth Index reflects the performance of U.S. mid-cap equities with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. Index performance does not reflect the expenses of managing a portfolio as an index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment.

Janus Henderson Investors US LLC is the investment adviser and ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor. ALPS is not affiliated with Janus Henderson or any of its subsidiaries.

