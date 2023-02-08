Janus Henderson to Present at the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference 2023

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG; “JHG” or the “Company”) announced today that Ali Dibadj, CEO, is scheduled to speak at the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference 2023 in New York on February 16, 2023, beginning at approximately 8:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available via the investor relations section of the Janus Henderson website (ir.janushenderson.com). A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will remain accessible through the Company’s website for three months.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative asset class strategies.

As of December 31, 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$287 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 23 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE and the ASX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005302/en/