    JHG   JE00BYPZJM29

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-07 pm EST
29.12 USD   +1.36%
08:06aJanus Henderson to Present at the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference 2023
BU
07:02aAncora secures Ritchie Bros stake, challenges investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
RE
02/06Fourth Ritchie Bros shareholder questions acquisition of IAA
RE
Janus Henderson to Present at the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference 2023

02/08/2023 | 08:06am EST
Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG; “JHG” or the “Company”) announced today that Ali Dibadj, CEO, is scheduled to speak at the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference 2023 in New York on February 16, 2023, beginning at approximately 8:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available via the investor relations section of the Janus Henderson website (ir.janushenderson.com). A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will remain accessible through the Company’s website for three months.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative asset class strategies.

As of December 31, 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$287 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 23 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE and the ASX.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 140 M - -
Net income 2022 344 M - -
Net cash 2022 885 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 5,34%
Capitalization 4 822 M 4 822 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Ali Dibadj Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Martin James Thompson Chief Financial Officer
John M. Cassaday Chairman
Chris Herringshaw Chief Technology Officer
James Robert Lowry Global Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC23.81%4 822
BLACKROCK, INC.4.76%110 943
UBS GROUP AG15.49%66 856
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)12.98%41 578
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.13.48%37 206
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.97%32 348