Update - Notification of buy-back - JHG

Notification of buy-back
Announcement Summary
Name of entity
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
12/11/2021
Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
JHG : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day
374,006
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day
6,484
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of buy-back
|
1 / 6
Notification of buy-back
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
|
1.2
|
Registration number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
67133992766
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
JHG
|
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4b Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
2/8/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
11/11/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
12/11/2021
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
JHG : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
|
Notification of buy-back
|
2 / 6
Notification of buy-back
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back
For personal use only
|
Notification of buy-back
|
3 / 6
Notification of buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
|
only
|
|
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
|
|
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
|
|
+securities to be bought back
|
|
31,302,794
|
use
|
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
|
number of +securities
|
|
|
No
|
|
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
|
|
number of securities
|
|
No
|
personal
|
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
|
Broker name:
|
|
|
Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited (CGMA)
|
|
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
|
|
Yes
|
|
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
|
|
No
|
|
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration
|
|
be paid?
|
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
For
|
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
|
Notification of buy-back
|
4 / 6
Notification of buy-back
Part 3C - Key dates
|
only
|
On-marketbuy-back
|
|
|
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
|
|
3/8/2021
|
|
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
|
use
|
31/3/2022
|
|
personalFor
|
|
P rt 3D - Other Information
|
|
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
|
|
The Company intends to spend an aggregate maximum amount of up to US$200 million on the buy-back (across both
|
|
ASX and NYSE).
|
|
CDIs will be bought on-market by CGMA as principal and as instructed by the Company. The CDIs will then be transferred
|
|
to the Company by way of one or more special crossings. Purchased CDIs will be converted to ordinary shares and such
|
|
ordinary shares will be cancelled by the Company.
|
Notification of buy-back
|
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:08 UTC.