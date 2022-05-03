Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Janus International Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JBI   US47103N1063

JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

(JBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
9.880 USD   +4.44%
07:06aJanus International Group Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/02Janus International Group, Inc. – Global Supplier of Turn-Key Self-Storage, Commercial and Industrial Building Solutions – Celebrates 20th Anniversary
BU
04/21JANUS INTERNATIONAL : How StorSafe Uses Portable Storage to Optimize Land Under an Expressway
PU
Summary 
Summary

Janus International Group Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Results

05/03/2022 | 07:06am EDT
Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s first quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.janusintl.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Janus International Group First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pass code 13729807.

About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 860 M - -
Net income 2022 78,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 600 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 448 M 1 448 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 577
Free-Float 83,9%
Managers and Directors
Ramey Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Scott M. Sannes Chief Financial Officer
José E. Feliciano Chairman
Colin M. Leonard Independent Director
Roger B. Fradin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-21.09%1 448
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-9.67%30 609
ASSA ABLOY AB-12.17%27 187
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED4.59%13 376
MASCO CORPORATION-24.96%12 486
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-26.17%11 010