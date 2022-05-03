Janus International Group Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Results

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s first quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.janusintl.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Janus International Group First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pass code 13729807.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005570/en/