Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Janus International Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBI   US47103N1063

JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

(JBI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Janus International : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

08/10/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delivered strong double-digit year over year growth in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA

Completed business combination with Juniper Industrial Holdings and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Announced highly strategic acquisition of DBCI, a leading complementary specialty building products solutions provider

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Revenues of $174.2 million, a 42.5% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven primarily by strong performance in the commercial (69% increase quarter over quarter) and R3 - self storage (62% increase quarter over quarter) sales channels, which was partially bolstered by COVID-related recoveries across all end markets.
  • Net income of $1.1 million, a decrease from $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The year over year decrease was driven primarily by costs related to the consummation of the completed business combination, increased raw material, labor and logistics costs and higher income taxes.
  • Adjusted net income (defined as net income plus the corresponding add-backs shown in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation tables below) of $17.3 million, an increase from $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The year over year increase was driven primarily by higher revenue and lower interest expense, partially offset by increased raw material, labor and logistics costs coupled with higher income tax expense.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $35.9 million, a 26.0% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by higher revenues, partially offset by inflationary pressures from raw materials, labor, logistics, and strategic investments to support growth. The Company has taken actions to offset the inflationary effects through both commercial and cost containment initiatives. The Company also experienced incremental costs associated with being a public company, keeping employees safe as a result of COVID-19, higher headcount due to strategic investments behind the new Facilitate initiatives, and the continued build out of the Nokē Smart Entry ground game and customer service department.
  • Operating cash flow of $44.8 million modestly declined from the second quarter of 2020 reflecting investments in working capital to support the continued growth of the business.

Ramey Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The second quarter of 2021 was a transformative period for Janus, where we executed on our business plan while simultaneously closing our merger with Juniper Industrial Holdings to become a publicly traded company. Our top line and EBITDA growth reflect our strong position in our improving end markets. And while we were impacted by the same inflationary pressures the entire industry has seen in raw material, labor and logistics, Janus has taken actions to offset the inflationary effects through commercial and cost containment initiatives that we expect will positively impact our results over the coming quarters.”

Mr. Jackson continued, “Janus continues to be well positioned with a combination of best in class products in the self-storage industry and an exciting mix of technology-driven new products for further growth. The demand outlook for our products in self-storage and the commercial and industrial markets remains strong. Now that we are a public company, we are even better positioned to execute on all of these value-enhancing opportunities. We also look to grow via opportunistic M&A, as highlighted by our recently announced agreement to acquire DBCI, a leading provider of steel roll-up doors and building products. We are particularly excited about this acquisition, which is expected to complement our product offerings and begin positively contributing to our results upon its expected closing in the third quarter of 2021.”

2021 Financial Outlook:

Based on the Company’s current business outlook, excluding the DBCI acquisition, Janus is providing the following 2021 guidance:

  • Revenue in a range of $672 million to $692 million.
  • Management Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $156 million to $162 million.

These preliminary results are derived from preliminary internal financial information and are subject to revision. The estimates set forth above were prepared by the Company’s management and are based upon a number of assumptions. See “Forward-Looking Statements.”

As part of this release, Janus is providing an Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation that compares the company’s previously released outlook (on a “Management Adjusted EBITDA” basis) to the Adjusted EBITDA reported in public filings. Management Adjusted EBITDA excludes sponsor management fees, acquisition expenses, Nokē-related startup costs, and other non-recurring expenses. Beginning in full-year 2022, the company expects there to be minimal ongoing differences between Adjusted EBITDA and Management Adjusted EBITDA and therefore currently anticipates reporting only Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 and beyond.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.janusintl.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Janus International Group Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pass code 13722239.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication, including the estimated guidance provided under “2021 Financial Outlook” herein, may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding Janus’ positioning in the industry to strengthen its pipeline and deliver on its objectives and Janus’ belief regarding the demand outlook for Janus’ products and the strength of the industrials markets. When used in this communication, words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions, as they relate to the management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of Janus’ management, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Janus’ reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks of the self-storage industry; (ii) the highly competitive nature of the self-storage industry and Janus’ ability to compete therein;; and (iii) the risk that the demand outlook for Janus’ products may not be as strong as anticipated.

There can be no assurance that the events, results, trends or guidance regarding financial outlook identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Janus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Janus and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Janus. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Janus or other matters and attributable to Janus or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above and under the heading “Risk Factors” in Janus’ final prospectus filed with the SEC on August 6, 2021 and in Janus’ other filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Janus uses measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are used to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the relevant GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a GAAP basis.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by Janus to evaluate its operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, Janus believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Janus’ operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors and in comparison with Janus’ peer group companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of Janus’ business, as they remove the effect of certain non-recurring events and other non-recurring charges, such as acquisitions, and certain variable or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization, and other non-operational, non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income (loss), which is the nearest GAAP equivalent of Adjusted EBITDA. These limitations include that the non-GAAP financial measures: exclude depreciation and amortization, and although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future; do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest on debt, which reduces cash available; do not reflect the provision for or benefit from income tax that may result in payments that reduce cash available; exclude non-recurring items (i.e., the extinguishment of debt); and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, because the expenses and other items that Janus excludes in the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from these non-GAAP financial measures when they report their operating results. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

 

Janus International Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 26, 2021

 

June 27, 2020

 

June 26, 2021

 

June 27, 2020

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

REVENUE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of product

$

140,556,306

 

 

$

95,425,815

 

 

$

262,252,532

 

 

$

203,536,725

 

Sales of services

33,626,083

 

 

26,803,808

 

 

64,754,124

 

 

56,506,693

 

Total revenue

174,182,389

 

 

122,229,623

 

 

327,006,657

 

 

260,043,418

 

Cost of Sales

114,987,977

 

 

77,449,920

 

 

214,518,947

 

 

167,180,130

 

GROSS PROFIT

59,194,412

 

 

44,779,703

 

 

112,487,710

 

 

92,863,288

 

OPERATING EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing

10,382,169

 

 

7,717,283

 

 

19,840,296

 

 

17,977,566

 

General and administrative

34,471,523

 

 

16,931,440

 

 

54,057,831

 

 

34,566,666

 

Operating Expenses

44,853,692

 

 

24,648,723

 

 

73,898,127

 

 

52,544,232

 

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

14,340,720

 

 

20,130,980

 

 

38,589,583

 

 

40,319,056

 

Interest expense

(7,475,727)

 

 

(8,737,328)

 

 

(15,601,797)

 

 

(18,678,476)

 

Other income (expense)

(920,003)

 

 

23,884

 

 

(2,478,869)

 

 

99,211

 

Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities

(1,928,500)

 

 

 

 

(1,928,500)

 

 

 

Other Expense, Net

(10,324,230)

 

 

(8,713,444)

 

 

(20,009,166)

 

 

(18,579,265)

 

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

4,016,490

 

 

11,417,535

 

 

18,580,417

 

 

21,739,791

 

Provision for Income Taxes

2,893,283

 

 

400,067

 

 

2,738,389

 

 

770,292

 

NET INCOME

$

1,123,207

 

 

$

11,017,468

 

 

$

15,842,028

 

 

$

20,969,499

 

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(37,082)

 

 

(226,575)

 

 

273,686

 

 

(3,758,060)

 

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

1,086,125

 

 

$

10,790,893

 

 

$

16,115,714

 

 

$

17,211,439

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

1,123,207

 

 

$

11,017,468

 

 

$

15,842,028

 

 

$

20,969,499

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted (Note 15)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

81,009,261

 

 

65,819,588

 

 

73,577,447

 

 

66,876,683

 

Diluted

81,624,496

 

 

65,819,588

 

 

73,879,851

 

 

66,876,683

 

Net income per share, basic and diluted (Note 15)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.31

 

Diluted

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.31

 

 
Janus International Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 

 

June 26,

 

December 26,

 

2021

 

2020

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

Cash

$

15,287,621

 

 

$

45,254,655

 

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts; $3,819,000 and $4,485,000, at June 26, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively

79,557,005

 

 

75,135,295

 

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billing on uncompleted contracts

16,614,552

 

 

11,398,934

 

Inventory, net

36,289,253

 

 

25,281,521

 

Prepaid expenses

8,443,195

 

 

5,949,711

 

Other current assets

2,322,802

 

 

5,192,386

 

Total current assets

$

158,514,428

 

 

$

168,212,502

 

Property and equipment, net

31,682,826

 

 

30,970,507

 

Customer relationships, net

297,563,142

 

 

309,472,398

 

Tradename and trademarks

85,819,442

 

 

85,597,528

 

Other intangibles, net

16,627,892

 

 

17,387,745

 

Goodwill

260,275,193

 

 

259,422,822

 

Deferred tax asset

78,435,843

 

 

 

Other assets

1,759,222

 

 

2,415,243

 

Total assets

$

930,677,988

 

 

$

873,478,745

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

45,316,067

 

 

$

29,889,057

 

Billing in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

21,612,809

 

 

21,525,319

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

6,346,071

 

 

6,523,417

 

Other accrued expenses

48,357,979

 

 

37,164,627

 

Total current liabilities

$

121,632,926

 

 

$

95,102,420

 

Long-term debt, net

557,574,245

 

 

617,604,254

 

Deferred tax liability

14,577,682

 

 

15,268,131

 

Derivative warrant liability

39,077,500

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

2,885,875

 

 

4,631,115

 

Total liabilities

$

735,748,228

 

 

$

732,605,920

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Common Stock, 825,000,000 shares authorized, $.0001 par value, 138,384,250 and 66,145,633 shares issued and outstanding at June 26, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively

13,838

 

 

6,615

 

Additional paid in capital

231,406,515

 

 

189,298,544

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

46,526

 

 

(227,160)

 

Accumulated deficit

(36,537,119)

 

 

(48,205,174)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

$

194,929,760

 

 

$

140,872,825

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

930,677,988

 

 

$

873,478,745

 

 

Janus International Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 26, 2021

 

June 27, 2020

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Cash Flows Provided By Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

15,842,028

 

 

$

20,969,499

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

Depreciation

2,979,336

 

 

2,832,701

 

Intangible amortization

13,622,957

 

 

13,395,767

 

Deferred finance fee amortization

1,486,634

 

 

1,609,125

 

Share based compensation

2,111,099

 

 

57,659

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,414,854

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

686,700

 

 

 

Loss on sale of assets

43,091

 

 

18,487

 

Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities

1,928,500

 

 

 

Undistributed (earnings) losses of affiliate

(105,107)

 

 

12,125

 

Deferred income taxes

(767,658)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(4,421,710)

 

 

2,114,772

 

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings and billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

(5,215,618)

 

 

8,717,983

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,945,823)

 

 

(2,498,675)

 

Inventory

(11,007,730)

 

 

(655,990)

 

Accounts payable

15,393,047

 

 

441,237

 

Other accrued expenses

14,116,513

 

 

2,076,616

 

Other assets and long-term liabilities

(1,338,231)

 

 

1,442,694

 

Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities

44,822,882

 

 

50,534,000

 

Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of equipment

79,409

 

 

6,083

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(3,992,533)

 

 

(3,801,552)

 

Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired

(1,564,957)

 

 

(4,592,779)

 

Net Cash Used In Investing Activities

(5,478,081)

 

 

(8,388,248)

 

Cash Flows Used In Financing Activities

 

 

 

Distributions to Janus Midco LLC unitholders

(4,173,973)

 

 

(339,982)

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

(63,238,000)

 

 

(4,205,693)

 

Proceeds from merger

334,873,727

 

 

 

Proceeds from PIPE

250,000,000

 

 

 

Payments for transaction costs, net

(44,489,256)

 

 

 

Payments to Janus Midco, LLC unitholders at the business combination

(541,710,278)

 

 

 

Payments for deferred financing fees

(765,090)

 

 

 

Cash Used In Financing Activities

$

(69,502,870)

 

 

$

(4,545,675)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

191,035

 

 

(1,091,444)

 

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

(29,967,034)

 

 

$

36,508,633

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Fiscal Year

$

45,254,655

 

 

$

19,905,598

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents as of June 26, 2021 and June 27, 2020

$

15,287,621

 

 

$

56,414,231

 

Supplemental Cash Flows Information

 

 

 

Interest paid

$

16,847,651

 

 

$

12,233,825

 

Income taxes paid

$

773,608

 

 

$

537,810

 

Fair value of earnout

$

686,700

 

 

$

 

Fair value of warrants

$

1,928,500

 

 

$

 

 

Janus International Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

Three Months

 

 

 

 

 

Period ended
June 26,
2021

 

Period ended
June 27,
2020

 

Variance

 

 

 

$

 

%

Net Income

$

1,123,207

 

 

$

11,017,468

 

 

$

(9,894,262)

 

 

(89.8)%

Interest Expense

7,475,727

 

 

8,737,328

 

 

(1,261,601)

 

 

(14.4)%

Income Taxes

2,893,283

 

400,067

 

 

2,493,216

 

 

623.2%

Depreciation

1,506,337

 

 

1,402,779

 

 

103,558

 

 

7.4%

Amortization

6,790,812

 

 

6,686,217

 

 

104,595

 

 

1.6%

EBITDA

$

19,789,366

 

 

$

28,243,859

 

 

$

(8,454,494)

 

 

(29.9)%

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt(2)

993,562

 

 

 

 

993,562

 

 

—%

COVID-19 related expenses(3)

12,808

 

265,738

 

 

(252,930)

 

 

(95.2)%

Transaction related expenses(4)

10,398,423

 

 

 

10,398,423

 

 

—%

Facility relocation(5)

50,692

 

 

 

50,692

 

 

—%

Share-based compensation(6)

2,059,223

 

 

 

 

2,059,223

 

 

—%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(7)

686,700

 

 

 

 

686,700

 

 

—%

Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities(8)

1,928,500

 

 

 

 

1,928,500

 

 

—%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

35,919,274

 

 

$

28,509,597

 

 

$

7,409,676

 

 

26.0%

 
 

 

Six Months

 

 

 

 

 

Period ended
June 26,
2021

 

Period ended
June 27,
2020

 

Variance

 

 

 

$

 

%

Net Income

$

15,842,028

 

 

$

20,969,499

 

 

$

(5,127,471)

 

 

(24.5)%

Interest Expense

15,601,797

 

 

18,678,476

 

 

(3,076,679)

 

 

(16.5)%

Income Taxes

2,738,389

 

770,292

 

1,968,097

 

 

255.5%

Depreciation

2,979,336

 

 

2,832,701

 

 

146,635

 

 

5.2%

Amortization

13,622,957

 

 

13,395,767

 

 

227,190

 

 

1.7%

EBITDA

$

50,784,507

 

 

$

56,646,735

 

 

$

(5,862,228)

 

 

(10.3)%

BETCO transition fee(1)

 

15,000

 

(15,000)

 

 

(100.0)%

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt(2)

2,414,854

 

 

 

 

2,414,854

 

 

—%

COVID-19 related expenses(3)

209,263

 

265,738

 

(56,475)

 

 

(21.3)%

Transaction related expenses(4)

10,398,423

 

 

10,398,423

 

 

—%

Facility relocation(5)

67,645

 

 

67,645

 

 

—%

Share-based compensation(6)

2,059,223

 

 

 

 

2,059,223

 

 

—%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(7)

686,700

 

 

 

 

686,700

 

 

—%

Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities(8)

1,928,500

 

 

 

 

1,928,500

 

 

—%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

68,549,115

 

 

$

56,927,473

 

 

$

11,621,642

 

 

20.4%

(1)

Retainer fee paid to former BETCO owner, during the transition to a new President to run the business and related one-time-consulting fee.

(2)

Adjustment for loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt regarding the write off of unamortized fees and third-party fees as a result of the debt modification completed in February 2021 and the prepayment of debt in the amount of $61.6 million that occurred on June 7, 2021 in conjunction with the Business Combination. See Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

(3)

Expenses which are one-time and non-recurring related to the COVID-19 pandemic. See Impact of COVID-19 section.

(4)

Transaction related expenses incurred as a result of the Business Combination on June 7, 2021 which consist of employee bonuses and the transaction cost allocation.

(5)

Expenses related to the facility relocation for Steel Storage.

(6)

Share-based compensation expense associated with Midco, LLC Class B Common units that fully vested at the date of the Business Combination.

(7)

Adjustment related to the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to the earnout of the 2,000,000 common stock shares that were issued and released on June 21, 2021.

(8)

Adjustment related to the change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities for the private placement warrants.

 
 
Janus International Group, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA to Management Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(In millions)
Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
June 26, 2021 June 26, 2021 March 27, 2021 March 27, 2021 December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net Income

$

51.1

$

1.1

$

62.7

$

14.7

 

$

56.8

 

$

34.3

$

7.6

Interest Expense

 

32.9

 

7.5

 

34.2

 

8.1

 

 

36.0

 

 

42.6

 

34.5

Tax Expense/ (Benefit) (1)

 

4.6

 

2.9

 

2.0

 

(0.2

)

 

2.1

 

 

 

1.8

Depreciation and Amortization

 

33.4

 

8.3

 

31.7

 

8.3

 

 

32.9

 

 

41.1

 

63.7

EBITDA Adjustments (2)

 

15.9

 

16.1

 

0.5

 

1.6

 

 

(1.6

)

 

4.3

 

6.5

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (3)

 

138.0

 

35.9

 

131.1

 

32.6

 

 

126.2

 

 

122.3

 

114.1

Management Fee (4)

 

7.3

 

1.2

 

7.7

 

1.8

 

 

7.6

 

 

7.4

 

6.1

Acquisition Expense (5)

 

1.2

 

1.0

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

1.1

 

4.2

Non-Recurring Other (6)

 

3.6

 

0.4

 

4.0

 

0.3

 

 

5.2

 

 

6.0

 

Noke Startup (7)

 

4.6

 

1.3

 

4.4

 

1.2

 

 

4.2

 

 

3.5

 

Management Adjusted EBITDA

$

154.6

$

39.8

$

147.4

$

36.0

 

$

143.5

 

$

140.3

$

124.4

 
(1) Prior to the SPAC Merger, Janus was registered as an LLC (pass-through tax entity).
(2) Refer to SEC public filings Non-GAAP Financial Measures Section for detailed breakout.
(3) Reconciles to SEC reported Adjusted EBITDA.
(4) Quarterly management fee paid to unitholders.
(5) Transaction expenses associated with recent acquisitions.
(6) Consists of other non-recurring items such as professional services and other one-time expenses.
(7) One-time expenses associated with Noke Smart Entry product launch.

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
07:05aJANUS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
07:04aJANUS INTERNATIONAL : Earnings Flash (JBI) JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP Reports Q2 ..
MT
07:03aJANUS INTERNATIONAL : Earnings Flash (JBI) JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP Reports Q2 ..
MT
08/03JANUS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
07/28JANUS INTERNATIONAL : Agrees to Buy Cornerstone Building Brands' Building Compon..
MT
07/27JANUS INTERNATIONAL : Cornerstone Building Brands Announces Divestiture of its R..
BU
07/15JANUS INTERNATIONAL : Announces New Service Offering, ‘Facilitate'
BU
06/14JANUS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Improved Q1 Earnings
MT
06/14JANUS INTERNATIONAL : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
06/14JANUS INTERNATIONAL : Earnings Flash (JBI) JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP Reports Q1 ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 549 M - -
Net income 2020 56,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 579 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 793 M 1 793 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1 319
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Janus International Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramey Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Scott M. Sannes Chief Financial Officer
José E. Feliciano Chairman
Colin Leonard Independent Director
Roger B. Fradin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.25.02%1 793
SAINT-GOBAIN70.69%39 658
ASSA ABLOY AB37.28%35 505
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED39.26%15 667
MASCO CORPORATION10.01%14 627
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.14.56%13 540