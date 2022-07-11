Log in
JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
9.460 USD   -2.97%
Janus International to Participate at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference

07/11/2022 | 07:04am EDT
Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced that senior management of the Company will participate at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 910 M - -
Net income 2022 88,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 608 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 386 M 1 386 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 606
Free-Float 92,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramey Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anselm Wong Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
José E. Feliciano Chairman
Colin M. Leonard Independent Director
Roger B. Fradin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-24.44%1 386
ASSA ABLOY AB-16.22%24 458
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-30.52%22 806
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED0.48%12 851
MASCO CORPORATION-25.15%12 401
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-8.28%12 312