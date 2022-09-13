Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Janus International Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBI   US47103N1063

JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

(JBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
10.91 USD   +2.15%
07:04aJanus International to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
BU
09/06CJS Securities Initiates Janus International Group at Market Outperform Rating With $15 Price Target
MT
08/28JANUS INTERNATIONAL : Investor Presentation - August 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Janus International to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

09/13/2022 | 07:04am EDT
Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced that senior management of the Company will participate at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, CA on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 951 M - -
Net income 2022 97,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 600 M 1 600 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 630
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Janus International Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,91 $
Average target price 14,58 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramey Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anselm Wong Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
José E. Feliciano Chairman
Colin M. Leonard Independent Director
Roger B. Fradin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-12.86%1 600
ASSA ABLOY AB-17.67%24 109
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-31.17%22 102
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED25.71%16 085
MASCO CORPORATION-24.95%11 885
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-8.51%11 872