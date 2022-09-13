Janus International to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced that senior management of the Company will participate at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, CA on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

