Janus International to Present at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced that senior management of the Company will present at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern time.

A live broadcast of the presentation, including presentation materials, may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.janusintl.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

