  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Janus International Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBI   US47103N1063

JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

(JBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/23 04:00:02 pm EDT
10.60 USD   -0.47%
Janus International to Present at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

05/24/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced that senior management of the Company will present at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern time.

A live broadcast of the presentation, including presentation materials, may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.janusintl.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 910 M - -
Net income 2022 88,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 608 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 554 M 1 554 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 606
Free-Float 83,9%
Technical analysis trends JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,60 $
Average target price 13,80 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramey Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Scott M. Sannes Chief Financial Officer
José E. Feliciano Chairman
Colin M. Leonard Independent Director
Roger B. Fradin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-15.34%1 554
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-14.19%29 573
ASSA ABLOY AB-15.82%26 497
MASCO CORPORATION-22.69%12 922
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED0.30%12 827
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-29.04%10 798