Tumor Activated Cancer Therapeutics

Restoring anti-tumor immune responses to treat cancer patients

August 2024

Janux - multiple near-term high value opportunities in CD3 TCE targets

Clinical Pipeline

  • PSMAxCD3-TRACTrto treat mCRPC illustrating a potential best-in-class profile
    • Promising efficacy with favorable safety profile and no CRS > Grade 2 observed
    • Deepening PSA and RECIST responses with increased dose levels
  • EGFRxCD3-TRACTrproviding entry point into multiple large indications
    • Deep RECIST response observed in a subject with NSCLC at 0.15mg QW with promising safety profile
      Early evidence of durable response coupled with no TRAEs or CRS

Technology Platform

  • Emerging clinical efficacy and safety data supports applications to additional TCE targets
    Facilitates development of a highly valuable pipeline and positions Janux to be at the forefront of TCE drug development

Cash Position

  • Robust cash position of ~$646M* as of June 30, 2024

*includes cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

T-cell engagers - a strategy for creating potent anti-tumor immune responses Solid tumor treatments have been hindered by safety and PK challenges

Limitations of conventional TCEs

Conventional TCEs are not tumor specific and bind to all tissues expressing target

  • Healthy tissue activity worsens CRS and leads to healthy tissue toxicities
  • Multiple third-party clinical programs terminated due to safety/efficacy

Healthy

Tissue

Toxicity

Janux solution - tumor activated TCEs

Masks designed to prevent target and/or T-cell binding

  • Inhibits T-cell activation in healthy tissue to improve safety

Cleavable linkers

  • Tumor specific cleavage, stable in serum

Bimodal serum half-life

  • Weekly TRACTr dosing, active TCE rapidly cleared

CRS

Tumor

Anti-

Tumor

Proteases

Activity

Emerging PSMA & EGFR-TRACTr clinical data demonstrates efficacy with favorable safety profiles

Janux Tumor Activated T-Cell Engager(TRACTr) platform design principles Each program is designed as a potent T-cellengager with reduced toxicity

Healthy Tissue

Improved Safety

  • Masks block binding to targets in healthy tissues
  • Inhibits immune response against healthy tissues
  • Reduces healthy tissue cytokine release to reduce systemic toxicity

Tumor Tissue

Tumor Tissue Activation

Tumor proteases cleave linkers

Releases both masks and the half-life extender

Fully active TCE drives maximum anti-tumor immune response

Healthy Tissue

Rapid Clearance

  • Active TCE that diffuses from tumor is rapidly cleared
  • Reduces active TCE levels in healthy tissue
  • Reduces risk of systemic toxicity to improve safety profile

JANX007 interim clinical PK data has been consistent with TRACTr design principles TRACTr activation without TCE accumulation observed

PK of TRACTr Components in a mCRPC Subject

Plasma concentration (nM)

0.001

0

0.1 mg

0.3 mg

0.45 mg

PSMA TRACTr

sDa cleavage fragment

TCE activity threshold (50 pM)

sDa LLOQ (20pM)

TCE LLOQ (8pM)

No TCE detected in any samples

BLQ concentration are plotted as 1/2 of LLOQ value.

14

21

28

Days post-1st Infusion

  • TRACTr plasma levels consistent with ≥ once-weekly dosing
  • sDa cleavage fragment indicates TRACTr activation is occurring
  • TCE plasma levels below preclinical activity threshold
    • TRACTr activation observed without TCE accumulation in blood
    • PD effects are not from systemic TCE exposures

JANX007 clinical PK data is consistent with tumor mediated TRACTr activation

12 February 2024 data cutoff

* Interim data from subject 11012

PSMA-TRACTr Program

JANX007

JANX007 phase 1 trial design in mCRPC

Eligibility Criteria

  • Male ≥18 years of age at the time of signing informed consent
  • Histologically or cytologically confirmed adenocarcinoma of the prostate
  • Documented progression after treatment with least 1 anti- androgen therapy and at least 1 taxane, or refused taxane therapy
  • Adequate organ function

Subjects not selected for

PSMA expression

Objectives

  • Primary
    • Safety
    • Tolerability
    • RP2D
  • Secondary
    • PSA response (PSA30, PSA50, PSA90)
    • Radiographic response

QW

C8

TBD

Q2W or Q3W

C7 0.3/1/3 mg

C2.3 TBD

C6 0.2/0.6/2 mg

C5 0.1/0.3/1 mg

C2.2 0.2/0.6/2 mg

C4 0.1/0.3/0.45 mg

C2.1 0.1/0.3/1 mg

C3 0.05/0.1/0.3 mg

C2

0.3 mg

0.1 mg

C1

* QW step dose, Q2W or Q3W target dose schedule

Summary of preliminary data from ongoing Phase 1a trial of JANX007

Continued deepening of PSA reductions with increased dose levels while maintaining

low-grade CRS and TRAE profiles

Efficacy

Subjects with first step dose ≥ 0.2mg (n=6)

PSA30

PSA50

PSA90

100%

83%

17%

Subjects with first dose ≥ 0.1mg (n=18)

PSA30

PSA50

PSA90

78%

56%

6%

Safety

  • CRS
    • No CRS > Grade 2 for any cohort
    • PSA declines consistently observed after CRS
  • Non-CRSrelated TRAEs
    • Majority of TRAEs are low grade (G1/2) occurring predominantly in cycle 1
    • Low incidence of Grade 3 TRAEs, no Grade 4 or 5 observed

JANX007 safety profile supports continued dose escalation to further enhance already promising efficacy

12 February 2024 data cutoff

JANX007 subject characteristics

Heavily pre-treated subjects with a median of 4+ lines of therapy

Characteristic

All subjects, n = 23

Median age, years (range)

69 (46-75)

Race

White, n (%)

17 (74)

Asian, n (%)

1 (4)

Black, n (%)

4 (17)

Number of prior lines of therapy, median (range)

4 (2 - 6)

Prior taxane, n (%)

20 (87)

Baseline PSMA-PET positivity, n (%)

23 (100)

Prior PSMA-targeting radioligand therapy, n (%)

5 (22)

Baseline PSA, ng/mL, median (range)

158.5 (1.3

- 1991.6)

RECIST evaluable, n (%)

13/19

(68)

Bone metastases, n (%)

16/19

(84)

Lymph node metastases, n (%)

13/19

(68)

Visceral metastases, n (%)

8/19

(42)

Liver

3/19

(16)

Lung

3/19

(16)

Adrenal

1/19

(5)

12 February 2024 data cutoff

