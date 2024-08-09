Tumor Activated Cancer Therapeutics
Restoring anti-tumor immune responses to treat cancer patients
August 2024
Janux - multiple near-term high value opportunities in CD3 TCE targets
Clinical Pipeline
- PSMAxCD3-TRACTrto treat mCRPC illustrating a potential best-in-class profile
- Promising efficacy with favorable safety profile and no CRS > Grade 2 observed
- Deepening PSA and RECIST responses with increased dose levels
- EGFRxCD3-TRACTrproviding entry point into multiple large indications
- Deep RECIST response observed in a subject with NSCLC at 0.15mg QW with promising safety profile
• Early evidence of durable response coupled with no TRAEs or CRS
Technology Platform
-
Emerging clinical efficacy and safety data supports applications to additional TCE targets
• Facilitates development of a highly valuable pipeline and positions Janux to be at the forefront of TCE drug development
Cash Position
- Robust cash position of ~$646M* as of June 30, 2024
*includes cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments
T-cell engagers - a strategy for creating potent anti-tumor immune responses Solid tumor treatments have been hindered by safety and PK challenges
Limitations of conventional TCEs
Conventional TCEs are not tumor specific and bind to all tissues expressing target
- Healthy tissue activity worsens CRS and leads to healthy tissue toxicities
- Multiple third-party clinical programs terminated due to safety/efficacy
Healthy
Tissue
Toxicity
Janux solution - tumor activated TCEs
Masks designed to prevent target and/or T-cell binding
- Inhibits T-cell activation in healthy tissue to improve safety
Cleavable linkers
- Tumor specific cleavage, stable in serum
Bimodal serum half-life
- Weekly TRACTr dosing, active TCE rapidly cleared
CRS
Tumor
Anti-
Tumor
Proteases
Activity
Emerging PSMA & EGFR-TRACTr clinical data demonstrates efficacy with favorable safety profiles
Janux Tumor Activated T-Cell Engager(TRACTr) platform design principles Each program is designed as a potent T-cellengager with reduced toxicity
Healthy Tissue
Improved Safety
- Masks block binding to targets in healthy tissues
- Inhibits immune response against healthy tissues
- Reduces healthy tissue cytokine release to reduce systemic toxicity
Tumor Tissue
Tumor Tissue Activation
• Tumor proteases cleave linkers
• Releases both masks and the half-life extender
• Fully active TCE drives maximum anti-tumor immune response
Healthy Tissue
Rapid Clearance
- Active TCE that diffuses from tumor is rapidly cleared
- Reduces active TCE levels in healthy tissue
- Reduces risk of systemic toxicity to improve safety profile
JANX007 interim clinical PK data has been consistent with TRACTr design principles TRACTr activation without TCE accumulation observed
PK of TRACTr Components in a mCRPC Subject
Plasma concentration (nM)
0.001
0
0.1 mg
0.3 mg
0.45 mg
PSMA TRACTr
sDa cleavage fragment
TCE activity threshold (50 pM)
sDa LLOQ (20pM)
TCE LLOQ (8pM)
No TCE detected in any samples
BLQ concentration are plotted as 1/2 of LLOQ value.
14
21
28
Days post-1st Infusion
- TRACTr plasma levels consistent with ≥ once-weekly dosing
- sDa cleavage fragment indicates TRACTr activation is occurring
- TCE plasma levels below preclinical activity threshold
- TRACTr activation observed without TCE accumulation in blood
- PD effects are not from systemic TCE exposures
JANX007 clinical PK data is consistent with tumor mediated TRACTr activation
12 February 2024 data cutoff
* Interim data from subject 11012
PSMA-TRACTr Program
JANX007
JANX007 phase 1 trial design in mCRPC
Eligibility Criteria
- Male ≥18 years of age at the time of signing informed consent
- Histologically or cytologically confirmed adenocarcinoma of the prostate
- Documented progression after treatment with least 1 anti- androgen therapy and at least 1 taxane, or refused taxane therapy
- Adequate organ function
Subjects not selected for
PSMA expression
Objectives
- Primary
- Safety
- Tolerability
- RP2D
- Secondary
- PSA response (PSA30, PSA50, PSA90)
- Radiographic response
QW
C8
TBD
Q2W or Q3W
C7 0.3/1/3 mg
C2.3 TBD
C6 0.2/0.6/2 mg
C5 0.1/0.3/1 mg
C2.2 0.2/0.6/2 mg
C4 0.1/0.3/0.45 mg
C2.1 0.1/0.3/1 mg
C3 0.05/0.1/0.3 mg
C2
0.3 mg
0.1 mg
C1
* QW step dose, Q2W or Q3W target dose schedule
Summary of preliminary data from ongoing Phase 1a trial of JANX007
Continued deepening of PSA reductions with increased dose levels while maintaining
low-grade CRS and TRAE profiles
•
Efficacy
Subjects with first step dose ≥ 0.2mg (n=6)
PSA30
PSA50
PSA90
100%
83%
17%
•
Subjects with first dose ≥ 0.1mg (n=18)
PSA30
PSA50
PSA90
78%
56%
6%
Safety
- CRS
- No CRS > Grade 2 for any cohort
- PSA declines consistently observed after CRS
- Non-CRSrelated TRAEs
- Majority of TRAEs are low grade (G1/2) occurring predominantly in cycle 1
- Low incidence of Grade 3 TRAEs, no Grade 4 or 5 observed
JANX007 safety profile supports continued dose escalation to further enhance already promising efficacy
12 February 2024 data cutoff
JANX007 subject characteristics
Heavily pre-treated subjects with a median of 4+ lines of therapy
Characteristic
All subjects, n = 23
Median age, years (range)
69 (46-75)
Race
White, n (%)
17 (74)
Asian, n (%)
1 (4)
Black, n (%)
4 (17)
Number of prior lines of therapy, median (range)
4 (2 - 6)
Prior taxane, n (%)
20 (87)
Baseline PSMA-PET positivity, n (%)
23 (100)
Prior PSMA-targeting radioligand therapy, n (%)
5 (22)
Baseline PSA, ng/mL, median (range)
158.5 (1.3
- 1991.6)
RECIST evaluable, n (%)
13/19
(68)
Bone metastases, n (%)
16/19
(84)
Lymph node metastases, n (%)
13/19
(68)
Visceral metastases, n (%)
8/19
(42)
Liver
3/19
(16)
Lung
3/19
(16)
Adrenal
1/19
(5)
12 February 2024 data cutoff
