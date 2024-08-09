Janux Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tumor-activated immunotherapies for cancer. It has developed two bispecific platforms: Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr). The TRACTr platform produces T cell engagers (TCEs) with a tumor antigen-binding domain and a CD3 T cell binding domain, while the TRACIr platform produces bispecifics with a tumor antigen-binding domain and a costimulatory CD28 binding domain. Its clinical candidate includes JANX007 and JANX008. JANX007 is a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA-TRACTr), being investigated in a Phase I clinical trial in adult subjects with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). JANX008 is an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR-TRACTr), being studied for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.