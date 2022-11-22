Janux Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced that Janux management will present at two upcoming investor conferences and be available for 1x1 meetings. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 29

Time: 8:50am to 9:10am Eastern Time

Forum: Company Presentation

Location: New York, NY

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Dates: Wednesday, November 30

Time: 12:35pm to 12:55pm Eastern Time

Forum: Virtual Fireside Chat

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics based on applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms to better treat patients suffering from cancer. Janux’s initial focus is on developing a novel class of T cell engagers (TCEs), and its lead product candidates are designed to target clinically validated drug targets. While TCE therapeutics have displayed potent anti-tumor activity in hematological cancers, developing TCEs to treat solid tumors have faced challenges due to the limitations of prior TCE technologies, namely (i) overactivation of the immune system leading to cytokine release syndrome, (ii) on-target, healthy tissue toxicities, and (iii) poor pharmacokinetics leading to short half-life. Janux is using its TRACTr platform technology to engineer product candidates designed to overcome these limitations by offering accuracy, stability, activity, modularity, and manufacturability. Janux is developing a broad pipeline with lead TRACTr programs targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2 (TROP2). Janux is also applying its proprietary technology to develop a TRACIr costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and Cluster of Differentiation 28 (CD28) designed to further enhance the anti-tumor activity of T cells. For more information, please visit www.januxrx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005368/en/