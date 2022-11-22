Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Janux Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JANX   US47103J1051

JANUX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(JANX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
14.30 USD   -1.79%
06:02aJanux Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November
BU
11/14William Blair Initiates Coverage for Janux Therapeutics With Outperform Rating
MT
11/10JANUX THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Janux Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

11/22/2022 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced that Janux management will present at two upcoming investor conferences and be available for 1x1 meetings. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 29
Time: 8:50am to 9:10am Eastern Time
Forum: Company Presentation
Location: New York, NY

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Dates: Wednesday, November 30
Time: 12:35pm to 12:55pm Eastern Time
Forum: Virtual Fireside Chat

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics based on applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms to better treat patients suffering from cancer. Janux’s initial focus is on developing a novel class of T cell engagers (TCEs), and its lead product candidates are designed to target clinically validated drug targets. While TCE therapeutics have displayed potent anti-tumor activity in hematological cancers, developing TCEs to treat solid tumors have faced challenges due to the limitations of prior TCE technologies, namely (i) overactivation of the immune system leading to cytokine release syndrome, (ii) on-target, healthy tissue toxicities, and (iii) poor pharmacokinetics leading to short half-life. Janux is using its TRACTr platform technology to engineer product candidates designed to overcome these limitations by offering accuracy, stability, activity, modularity, and manufacturability. Janux is developing a broad pipeline with lead TRACTr programs targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2 (TROP2). Janux is also applying its proprietary technology to develop a TRACIr costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and Cluster of Differentiation 28 (CD28) designed to further enhance the anti-tumor activity of T cells. For more information, please visit www.januxrx.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JANUX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
06:02aJanux Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November
BU
11/14William Blair Initiates Coverage for Janux Therapeutics With Outperform Rating
MT
11/10JANUX THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/10Janux Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
11/10Janux Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights
BU
10/12Janux Therapeutics Reports First Patient Dosed in Early Stage Prostate Cancer Trial
MT
10/12Janux Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with JANX007 in First-in-Human Phase 1..
BU
10/12Janux Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with JANX007 in First-in-Human Phase 1..
CI
09/23Janux Therapeutics Appoints Brenda Van Vreeswyk as Head of Human Resources
BU
09/23Janux Therapeutics, Inc Appoints Brenda Van Vreeswyk as Head of Human Resources
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JANUX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,56 M - -
Net income 2022 -67,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 594 M 594 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 90,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 258x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart JANUX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Janux Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANUX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,30 $
Average target price 29,67 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Campbell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tighe M. Reardon Chief Financial Officer
Jay B. Lichter Chairman
Shahram Salek-Ardakani Chief Scientific Officer
Wayne Godfrey Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JANUX THERAPEUTICS, INC.-27.52%594
MODERNA, INC.-30.41%67 904
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.83%39 916
LONZA GROUP AG-34.52%38 608
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.86%25 424
SEAGEN INC.-20.13%22 926