Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrier

10/07/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Boom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flight testing next year, in a milestone for the U.S. startup planning a commercial airliner that can conquer the sound barrier.

A handful of U.S. companies https://fr.reuters.com/article/us-airplane-supersonic-airports-idUSKCN1SL2IF are vying to bring back supersonic passenger travel which died out with the Anglo-French Concorde's retirement in 2003.

Today's planned supersonic jets, while quieter and more fuel efficient than the Concorde, are under pressure from environmentalists and airports to meet noise levels and carbon emissions standards for conventional planes.

Denver-based Boom said in a release that XB-1 will undergo a carbon-neutral flight test program which is to start next year in Mojave, California.

XB-1 has a 71 foot-long (21.6 m) fuselage, a carbon-composite airframe and three GE-designed J85-15 engines, the statement said.

The aircraft's first flight is targeted for the backhalf of 2021, with entry-into-service of the company's supersonic airliner Overture expected by the end of the decade, Boom Chief Executive Blake Scholl said in an interview.

Overture, a supersonic airliner with 65 to 88 seats priced initially at business class fares, would cut transatlantic flying time in half to about three-and-half hours. The company says it has orders from Japan Airlines Co and Virgin Group.

Scholl said he expects the aviation market, hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, to rebound by the time Overture comes to market.

"The nice thing about supersonic jets is if you're concerned about time on airplanes, less time is better," he said.

Scholl founded Boom in 2014 after serving in leadership roles at Amazon and Groupon, according to the company's website. (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.13% 3167.31 Delayed Quote.67.76%
GROUPON, INC. 1.53% 20.63 Delayed Quote.-57.53%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 0.07% 2020 End-of-day quote.-40.54%
Financials
Sales 2021 606 B 5 721 M 5 721 M
Net income 2021 -206 399 M -1 947 M -1 947 M
Net Debt 2021 191 B 1 798 M 1 798 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 681 B 6 446 M 6 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 35 653
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 333,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 020,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Hideki Kikuyama Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.-40.54%6 442
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-46.89%19 731
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.27%16 246
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.13%13 469
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-17.75%11 820
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.97%10 421
