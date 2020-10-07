Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrier

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Boom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its
first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin
flight testing next year, in a milestone for the U.S. startup
planning a commercial airliner that can conquer the sound
barrier.
A handful of U.S. companies https://fr.reuters.com/article/us-airplane-supersonic-airports-idUSKCN1SL2IF
are vying to bring back supersonic passenger travel which died
out with the Anglo-French Concorde's retirement in 2003.
Today's planned supersonic jets, while quieter and more fuel
efficient than the Concorde, are under pressure from
environmentalists and airports to meet noise levels and carbon
emissions standards for conventional planes.
Denver-based Boom said in a release that XB-1 will undergo a
carbon-neutral flight test program which is to start next year
in Mojave, California.
XB-1 has a 71 foot-long (21.6 m) fuselage, a
carbon-composite airframe and three GE-designed J85-15 engines,
the statement said.
The aircraft's first flight is targeted for the backhalf of
2021, with entry-into-service of the company's supersonic
airliner Overture expected by the end of the decade, Boom Chief
Executive Blake Scholl said in an interview.
Overture, a supersonic airliner with 65 to 88 seats priced
initially at business class fares, would cut transatlantic
flying time in half to about three-and-half hours. The company
says it has orders from Japan Airlines Co and Virgin
Group.
Scholl said he expects the aviation market, hard-hit by the
coronavirus pandemic, to rebound by the time Overture comes to
market.
"The nice thing about supersonic jets is if you're concerned
about time on airplanes, less time is better," he said.
Scholl founded Boom in 2014 after serving in leadership
roles at Amazon and Groupon, according to the company's
website.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert
Editing by Marguerita Choy)