  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 02:00:00 am EDT
2355.00 JPY   -0.93%
Fiscal Years 2021-2025 JAL Group Medium Term Management Plan Rolling Plan 2022 with explanation [6.78 MB : PDF]

06/02/2022 | 04:47am EDT
JAL Group

Medium Term Management Plan FY2021-2025

Rolling Plan 2022

May 6, 2022

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Outline of Medium Term Management Plan-

Rolling Plan 2022

1 -1: Timelines of Rolling Plan 2022

1 -2: Outline of Management Strategy

1 -3: Safety and Security Initiatives

Chapter 2: Three Pillars of Management Strategy

2 -1: ESG Strategy

2 -2: Business Strategy

2 -3: Finance Strategy

2 -4: Medium Term Management Targets

MTP2021-2025

Rolling Plan

2022

Chapter 3: Details of Strategy

3 -1: Accelerate Initiatives in Each Business Area - Initiatives in Each Business Area

- Aircraft Strategy

3 -2: Strategy in Key Business Areas

- Mileage and Lifestyle Business

- Regional Business

- Air Mobility Business

3 -3: Drivers for Accelerating Business Model Reform - DX Strategy

- HR Strategy

JAL Group

Corporate Policy

THE JAL GROUP WILL:

Pursue the material and intellectual growth of all our employees;

Deliver unparalleled service to our customers;

and increase corporate value and contribute to the betterment of society.

The Revenue and EBIT by each business area in this material are calculated by a virtual method; not showing the actual Revenue and EBIT. The criteria shown above does not match Air Transport Business Segment or Others.

©Japan Airlines, ALL rights reserved.

2

Rolling Plan

2022

On Formulating the

Medium Term Management Plan

Rolling Plan 2022

Since our announcement, last May, of our FY2021 to FY2025 JAL Group

Medium Term Management Plan, the uncertainty in the business environment

has increased, given the prolonged impact of COVID-19 and the situation in

Europe and its ramifications throughout the world.

Under these circumstances, the JAL Group has formulated the Medium Term

Management Plan-Rolling Plan 2022 aimed at building resilience, overcoming

current difficulties and making steady progress towards sustainable growth and

development.

We will put ESG at the core of our management strategy and work to solve

social issues through our business activities, accelerate business model reform

and rebuild our financial structure, thereby achieving our management targets.

Air transportation has the power to overcome divisions, bring people, goods and

ideas together, and make everyone feel fulfilled and hopeful. The JAL Group will

fulfill its responsibilities as a social infrastructure and lifeline, and all employees

will work together to realize JAL Vision 2030 with "safety and peace of mind"

and sustainability" as the engines of growth.

©Japan Airlines, ALL rights reserved.

3

JAL Vision 2030

Corporate Policy

JAL Vision

Ideal image of the JAL Group in 2030

Medium-term

Management Plan

The JAL Group will focus on the key themes of "Safety and Peace of Mind" and "Sustainability" as the engines of growth in a time of upheaval with drastic changes in values

Safety and Peace of MindSustainability

Buildasocietywhere

Buildabetterfuture

everyonecanlivesafely,

securelyandwith

whereeveryonecan

feelfulfilledandhopeful

peaceofmind

To become the world's most preferred and valued airline group, where many people and goods freely move around

©Japan Airlines, ALL rights reserved.

4

Rolling Plan

2022

  1. Outline of Medium Term Management Plan- Rolling Plan 2022
  2. Three Pillars of Management Strategy
  3. Details of Strategy

©Japan Airlines, ALL rights reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
