Fiscal Years 2021-2025 JAL Group Medium Term Management Plan Rolling Plan 2022 with explanation [6.78 MB : PDF]

Since our announcement, last May, of our FY2021 to FY2025 JAL Group
Medium Term Management Plan, the uncertainty in the business environment
has increased, given the prolonged impact of COVID-19 and the situation in
Europe and its ramifications throughout the world.
Under these circumstances, the JAL Group has formulated the Medium Term
Management Plan-Rolling Plan 2022 aimed at building resilience, overcoming
current difficulties and making steady progress towards sustainable growth and
development.
We will put ESG at the core of our management strategy and work to solve
social issues through our business activities, accelerate business model reform
and rebuild our financial structure, thereby achieving our management targets.
Air transportation has the power to overcome divisions, bring people, goods and
ideas together, and make everyone feel fulfilled and hopeful. The JAL Group will
fulfill its responsibilities as a social infrastructure and lifeline, and all employees
will work together to realize JAL Vision 2030 with "safety and peace of mind"
and sustainability" as the engines of growth.