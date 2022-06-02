Fiscal Years 2021-2025 JAL Group Medium Term Management Plan Rolling Plan 2022 with explanation [6.78 MB : PDF]

On Formulating the

Since our announcement, last May, of our FY2021 to FY2025 JAL Group

Medium Term Management Plan, the uncertainty in the business environment

has increased, given the prolonged impact of COVID-19 and the situation in

Europe and its ramifications throughout the world.

Under these circumstances, the JAL Group has formulated the Medium Term

Management Plan-Rolling Plan 2022 aimed at building resilience, overcoming

current difficulties and making steady progress towards sustainable growth and

development.

We will put ESG at the core of our management strategy and work to solve

social issues through our business activities, accelerate business model reform

and rebuild our financial structure, thereby achieving our management targets.

Air transportation has the power to overcome divisions, bring people, goods and

ideas together, and make everyone feel fulfilled and hopeful. The JAL Group will

fulfill its responsibilities as a social infrastructure and lifeline, and all employees

will work together to realize JAL Vision 2030 with "safety and peace of mind"

and sustainability" as the engines of growth.