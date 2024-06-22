TOKYO (Reuters) - Engine trouble forced a Japan Airlines plane flying to the western region of Osaka from northern Aomori to turn back for an emergency landing on Saturday, a company spokesperson said, but there were no injuries among the 47 aboard.

JAL Flight 2154, an Embraer 170, returned after take-off from Aomori airport to land just over half an hour later, the spokesperson said, adding that the company was investigating details of the engine trouble.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)