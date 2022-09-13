Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:26 2022-09-13 am EDT
2632.00 JPY   +1.23%
12:39aJapan Airlines' international capacity outstrips demand, official says
RE
12:22aJAPAN AIRLINES EXECUTIVE : Domestic capacity at 100% of pre-pande…
RE
12:22aJAPAN AIRLINES EXECUTIVE : International capacity at 65% of pre-p…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JAPAN AIRLINES EXECUTIVE: DOMESTIC CAPACITY AT 100% OF PRE-PANDE…

09/13/2022 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAPAN AIRLINES EXECUTIVE: DOMESTIC CAPACITY AT 100% OF PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS BUT DEMAND AT AROUND 80%


© Reuters 2022
All news about JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
12:39aJapan Airlines' international capacity outstrips demand, official says
RE
12:22aJAPAN AIRLINES EXECUTIVE : Domestic capacity at 100% of pre-pande…
RE
12:22aJAPAN AIRLINES EXECUTIVE : International capacity at 65% of pre-p…
RE
09/12Japan's Nikkei ends at over 2-week high on Wall Street's strength
RE
09/11Heavyweights, travel stocks lift Japanese shares on strong Wall Street cues
RE
09/08Japan's Nikkei ends at one-week high tracking Wall Street strength, weak yen
RE
09/07Japan's Nikkei hits one-week high on overnight Wall Street gains, weak yen
RE
09/07UPDATE2 : Japan raises daily arrival cap to 50,000 as tourism sector sluggish
AQ
09/07Japan's travel curbs choke off chance for tourism recovery on weak yen
RE
09/06UPDATE2 : Powerful typhoon Hinnamnor slams southwest Japan, moves north
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 280 B 8 993 M 8 993 M
Net income 2023 30 267 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2023 377 B 2 651 M 2 651 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,4x
Yield 2023 0,56%
Capitalization 1 136 B 7 983 M 7 983 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 35 423
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 600,00 JPY
Average target price 2 709,09 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuji Akasaka Manager-Safety Promotion
Yoshiharu Ueki Manager-Planning
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Yuji Saito Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.16.12%7 983
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.22%24 886
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-15.17%20 846
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.95%18 658
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.13%14 583
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.56%14 521