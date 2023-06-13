Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-13 am EDT
2773.00 JPY   +0.18%
04:32aJapan Airlines : Fiscal Years 2021-2025 JAL Group Medium Term Management Plan and Financial Results, Q&A
PU
06/07Intelsat To Deliver 2Ku Connectivity Upgrade to Japan Airlines
AQ
06/07Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. - Aircraft Conversion to Dedicated Freighter Aircraft Underway for April 2024 Steady Service Launch
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Airlines : Fiscal Years 2021-2025 JAL Group Medium Term Management Plan and Financial Results, Q&A

06/13/2023 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAL Group Medium-Term Management Rolling Plan FY2021-2025 Rolling Plan 2023

and Financial Report for the year ended March 2023, Major Q and As

  • Overall performance for FY2022

Q1. Please explain how this fiscal year's performance went above the plan (previous performance forecast).

A1. Revenue was about 15 billion yen above the previous performance forecast. Breaking this down, revenue for international pax was 10 billion yen above the plan, and revenue for domestic pax was 5 billion yen above the plan. Passenger number was above the plan for international pax, and revenue per passenger was above the plan for domestic pax which resulted from effective revenue management.

  • Annual Performance forecast for FY2023

Q2. Please explain why the forecasted profit levels for FY2023 are yet below FY2019 levels.

A2. For international pax, profit levels are strong as the ASK has recovered close to pre-pandemic levels and the yield levels are high. However, the load factor still remains in the 70% range. For domestic pax, capacity has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but profit levels are lower due to low load factors likewise as international pax. The increase in passenger number will directly contribute to higher profit levels.

For both int'l and domestic pax, increased load factor from demand recovery will bring additional profits.

Q3. Please explain the premises for international pax's passenger demand and revenue per passenger for FY2023. A3. Passenger demand for international pax largely depends on the recovery of Chinese routes, which is

forecasted to recover starting from around the summer. Revenue per passenger is forecasted to maintain at 160% of pre-pandemic levels due to tight supply-demand resulting from delayed supply recovery of foreign airline companies into Japanese routes.

Q4. Please explain the premises for domestic pax's revenue per passenger for FY2023

A4. Revenue per passenger is expected to increase by +4% of pre-pandemic levels due to the 2% price increase conducted in FY2022 as well as effects from revenue management.

  • Cargo Freighters

Q5. Please explain the advantages of the new business model of cargo freighters when compared to the traditional business model.

A5. Different from traditional cargo freighter business, we will mainly carry freight such as both international and domestic e-commerce or parcels that are rapidly growing and less affected by economic fluctuations. In addition, a business model with low volatility will be realized through strong partnerships with logistics companies and developing a network strategy based on stable demand.

  • Expenses

Q6. What are the reasons for the increase in personnel expenses and actual fixed costs? Please also explain the mid and long-term plans for personnel expenses

A6. We consider increases in personnel expenses including salary raises and bonuses as an investment in advance to improve productivity such as encouraging employees to conduct reskilling and taking on new challenges. Going forward, we aim to reduce actual fixed costs and maintain them at a level of 500 billion yen through improved productivity.

Attachments

© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
04:32aJapan Airlines : Fiscal Years 2021-2025 JAL Group Medium Term Management Plan and Financia..
PU
06/07Intelsat To Deliver 2Ku Connectivity Upgrade to Japan Airlines
AQ
06/07Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. - Aircraft Conversion to Dedicated Freighter Aircraft Underwa..
AQ
05/31CAE Advances Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Sales on Civil Boost
MT
05/30Japan's Nikkei up for 4th day amid chip sector optimism; airlines down on higher oil
RE
05/29Japan's Nikkei slips from 3-decade high on lingering US debt ceiling concerns
RE
05/26Factbox-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements
RE
05/24Japan Airlines : NOTICE OF the 74th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS [3.37 MB
PU
05/18JAL and Wisk Aero Sign Agreement on Joint Study for Social Implementation of Autonomous..
AQ
05/11JAL and Wisk Aero Sign Agreement on Joint Study for Social Implementation of Autonomous..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 352 B 9 687 M 9 687 M
Net income 2023 27 742 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2023 369 B 2 641 M 2 641 M
P/E ratio 2023 43,5x
Yield 2023 0,72%
Capitalization 1 210 B 8 670 M 8 670 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 35 423
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 768,00 JPY
Average target price 3 037,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuji Akasaka Manager-Safety Promotion
Yoshiharu Ueki Manager-Planning
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Yuji Saito Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.2.71%8 670
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED32.01%28 183
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.22.34%25 837
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC38.29%20 676
AIR CHINA LIMITED-17.27%16 983
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.36.15%16 828
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer