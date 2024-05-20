※ Starting FY20, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) will be applied, resulting in award tickets being counted as revenue tickets. As a result, the figures listed above (Pax/RPK/LF) will include passengers traveling with an award ticket.

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 06:53:04 UTC.