Delayed
Japan Exchange
02:00:00 2024-05-20 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
2,716
JPY
+0.24%
-0.59%
-2.14%
Japan Airlines : 〔Preliminary Figures〕Monthly Traffic Data(as of May 20, 2024)[71 KB
May 20, 2024 at 02:54 am EDT
2024年5月20日 (May 20, 2024)
JALグループ輸送実績
JAL Group Monthly Traffic Data
※赤色の数値は速報値
※ Red figures : Preliminary figures
JAL+JTA
国際線
旅
客 Passenger
貨物 Cargo
International
旅客数（人）
前年比(%)
RPK（千人㌔）
前年比(%)
ASK（千座席㌔）
前年比(%)
利用率(%)
重量（トン）
前年比(%)
Pax Number
VSPY
RPK
VSPY
ASK
VSPY
L/F
Weight
VSPY
FY2023
6,628,180
152.4
37,201,808
136.2
47,328,460
124.4
78.6
425,740
93.3
Apr-2024
563,617
110.9
3,135,516
108.9
3,977,698
102.9
78.8
39,442
113.7
May-2024
0
0.0
0
0
0
Jun-2024
0
0.0
0
0
0
FY24Q1
563,617
110.9
3,135,516
108.9
3,977,698
102.9
78.8
39,442
113.7
FY2024
563,617
110.9
3,135,516
108.9
3,977,698
102.9
78.8
39,442
113.7
*利用率（L/F）=RPK÷ASK
※各項目に「JAL運航便のうち他社による販売分」も加えています。
※Each item include code-share tickets sold by other companies for JAL-operated flights.
JAL Group（JAL+JTA+J-AIR+JAC+RAC+HAC)
国内線
旅
客 Passenger
貨物 Cargo
旅客数（人）
前年比(%)
RPK（千人㌔）
前年比(%)
ASK（千座席㌔）
前年比(%)
利用率(%)
重量（トン）
前年比(%)
Domestic
Pax Number
VSPY
RPK
VSPY
ASK
VSPY
L/F
Weight
VSPY
FY2023
35,109,846
116.6
26,771,128
115.9
35,184,302
99.8
76.1
300,603
102.0
Apr-2024
2,564,772
99.3
1,952,576
99.6
2,854,988
99.0
68.4
24,056
94.2
May-2024
0
0
0
0
Jun-2024
0
0
0
0
FY24Q1
2,564,772
99.3
1,952,576
99.6
2,854,988
99.0
68.4
24,056
94.2
FY2024
2,564,772
99.3
1,952,576
99.6
2,854,988
99.0
68.4
24,056
94.2
*利用率（L/F）=RPK÷ASK
＜国際線・国内線共通＞
※ 2020年度よりIFRSの適用に伴う収入計上ルールの変更により、特典航空券でご搭乗のお客さまが有償旅客に含まれます。 当該変更により、旅客数、RPK、ならびに座席利用率には、特典航空券でご搭乗のお客さまが含まれます。
※ Starting FY20, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) will be applied, resulting in award tickets being counted as revenue tickets. As a result, the figures listed above (Pax/RPK/LF) will include passengers traveling with an award ticket.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on
20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
20 May 2024 06:53:04 UTC.
Japan Airlines Co. is one of Japan's leading airlines. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- air transport services (86.6%): freight and courier transport (34.6% of net sales), domestic passenger transport (33.1%) and international passenger transport (32.3%);
- other (13.4%): notably air travel organization and sales, and credit card sales.
More about the company
Last Close Price
2,709
JPY
Average target price
3,326
JPY
Spread / Average Target
+22.78% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
