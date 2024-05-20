2024年5月20日 (May 20, 2024)

JALグループ輸送実績

JAL Group Monthly Traffic Data

※赤色の数値は速報値

※ Red figures : Preliminary figures

JAL+JTA

国際線

客 Passenger

貨物 Cargo

International

旅客数（人）

前年比(%)

RPK（千人㌔）

前年比(%)

ASK（千座席㌔）

前年比(%)

利用率(%)

重量（トン）

前年比(%)

Pax Number

VSPY

RPK

VSPY

ASK

VSPY

L/F

Weight

VSPY

FY2023

6,628,180

152.4

37,201,808

136.2

47,328,460

124.4

78.6

425,740

93.3

Apr-2024

563,617

110.9

3,135,516

108.9

3,977,698

102.9

78.8

39,442

113.7

May-2024

0

0.0

0

0

0

Jun-2024

0

0.0

0

0

0

FY24Q1

563,617

110.9

3,135,516

108.9

3,977,698

102.9

78.8

39,442

113.7

FY2024

563,617

110.9

3,135,516

108.9

3,977,698

102.9

78.8

39,442

113.7

*利用率（L/F）=RPK÷ASK

※各項目に「JAL運航便のうち他社による販売分」も加えています。

※Each item include code-share tickets sold by other companies for JAL-operated flights.

JAL Group（JAL+JTA+J-AIR+JAC+RAC+HAC)

国内線

客 Passenger

貨物 Cargo

旅客数（人）

前年比(%)

RPK（千人㌔）

前年比(%)

ASK（千座席㌔）

前年比(%)

利用率(%)

重量（トン）

前年比(%)

Domestic

Pax Number

VSPY

RPK

VSPY

ASK

VSPY

L/F

Weight

VSPY

FY2023

35,109,846

116.6

26,771,128

115.9

35,184,302

99.8

76.1

300,603

102.0

Apr-2024

2,564,772

99.3

1,952,576

99.6

2,854,988

99.0

68.4

24,056

94.2

May-2024

0

0

0

0

Jun-2024

0

0

0

0

FY24Q1

2,564,772

99.3

1,952,576

99.6

2,854,988

99.0

68.4

24,056

94.2

FY2024

2,564,772

99.3

1,952,576

99.6

2,854,988

99.0

68.4

24,056

94.2

*利用率（L/F）=RPK÷ASK

＜国際線・国内線共通＞

※ 2020年度よりIFRSの適用に伴う収入計上ルールの変更により、特典航空券でご搭乗のお客さまが有償旅客に含まれます。 当該変更により、旅客数、RPK、ならびに座席利用率には、特典航空券でご搭乗のお客さまが含まれます。

※ Starting FY20, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) will be applied, resulting in award tickets being counted as revenue tickets. As a result, the figures listed above (Pax/RPK/LF) will include passengers traveling with an award ticket.

